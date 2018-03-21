Here's how to claim your free Lyft ride to Saturday's March for Our Lives rally

click to enlarge
On Saturday, people from all over the world will rally for stronger gun reform legislation in more than 800 marches and demonstrations across the globe, and they'll need a way to get there.
Lyft co-founders John Zimmer and Logan Green announced that they will provide free rides to the marches via their ride-hailing app in a letter addressed to students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. on March 2.
On Feb. 14, a 19-year-old former student opened fire at the high school and killed 17 people with a legally-purchased AR-15.
Stoneman Douglas students soon partnered with various organizations, such as Everytown for Gun Safety and the national Women's March, to hold walkouts and rallies in support of gun safety and legislation. On March 14, students across the country honored the 17 lives lost in Florida by walking out of their classrooms for 17 minutes. The Charleston County School District limited the public's view of local walkouts
, though that didn't stop students
from making their voices heard.
According to the March for Our Lives website
:
The mission and focus of March For Our Lives is to demand that a comprehensive and effective bill be immediately brought before Congress to address these gun issues. No special interest group, no political agenda is more critical than timely passage of legislation to effectively address the gun violence issues that are rampant in our country.
In March, Florida Gov. Rick Scott raised the age requirement to legally buy guns from dealers to 21. The NRA immediately filed suit against the state, claiming that the new law violates the Fourteenth Amendment. No similar federal action has been taken.
Rallies in 50 cities are eligible for Lyft's promotion, and the march at Riverfront Park in North Charleston from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
is one of them.
To claim your ride:
You must enter the official rally point as your destination in order to get the code. Keep in mind that Lyft is only doing free rides up to $1.5 million, so you might want to RSVP and snag your code pretty soon.
Parking will be available at the meeting point, but organizers are encouraging attendees to carpool.
"We're also strongly encouraging that you Lyft/Uber/carpool to and from the event," wrote organizer Lauren Haselden on the rally's Facebook page
. "There is on-site parking but it will fill up very quickly."