Wednesday, March 14, 2018

Here's how Charleston students saw the National School Walkout via Snapchat

Since the media wasn't allowed in...

Posted by Sam Spence on Wed, Mar 14, 2018 at 1:30 PM

Along with their peers across the country, Charleston-area students walked out of their classes this morning in protest of gun violence at American schools.

While Charleston schools banned local press from observing the peaceful protests, containing the walkouts to public school campuses built like compounds to guard against mass violence, the students themselves wouldn't be stifled.

Checking the local Snap Map, here's what we saw at (in order): Academic Magnet/SOA, Goose Creek High, West Ashley High, and RB Stall High.

