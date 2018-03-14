School district limits media access to Charleston walkouts against gun violence 

#NationalSchoolWalkOut happening at School of the Arts/Academic Magnet High in North Charleston in solidarity with Stoneman Douglas students. Officers say students can’t leave their campus and media can’t cover the protest inside of campus per CCSD’s wishes. #chs pic.twitter.com/XOEDTCanqL — Adam Manno (@AdamManno) March 14, 2018

Here's where the principal told us to stand while we cover the #NationalSchoolWalkout at James Island Charter High. The protest will take place in an interior courtyard, invisible to the public. pic.twitter.com/FaE37yqJ5i — Paul Bowers (@Paul_Bowers) March 14, 2018

Students at North Charleston High School want to talk to the press about why they’re walking out but some teachers are keeping them away. pic.twitter.com/HDaNTDjlId — Deanna Pan (@DDpan) March 14, 2018