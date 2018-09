Why these three Charleston restaurants plan to stay open during Hurricane Flo

click to enlarge Ruta Smith

Party don't stop at Lowlife

With evacuations starting Tues. Sept. 11 at noon as the area's customary fall storm approaches, Charleston restaurant owners are faced an increasingly-frequent choice — do I stay open and get the stragglers/locals/weather-be-damned crowds? Or do I close and risk losing thousands of dollars worth of business?We asked around, and it turns out that, as you'd expect, it's a little different for everyone. Three restaurants we polled are determined to stay open as long as they can, and we'll keep you updated as we learn more from the F&B community about who will welcome the Flo-ridas:For Folly Beach folks, if you plan on hunkering down on the island, there's a watering hole that is going to do "everything possible to stay open as much as we can."co-owner T.J. Lynch says they have a "generator ready to go and plenty of great things to drink and eat ... Lowlife Bar is on a high point in Folly Beach and we are made out of concrete with 150 mph hurricane rated doors and windows, so game on!"

If you plan on riding out Flo put can't imagine doing so without some wine, cheese, and good company, head toon Meeting Street. Owner Joshua Walker says: "My wife and I live downtown and do not leave for these storms, so we have been open for the hurricanes and even snow days in the past. I can walk to the shop (in the bottom of the Elan Midtown that is well suited for these storms with hurricane windows and excess power generators). We may be light on staff (we obviously do not require any employees to come in if they feel unsafe in the slightest) but we will be there with smiles for our community."Walker urges, though, that "We do not encourage people to stay or be unsafe in any way. Being responsible is the most important decision and we beg our customers to use good decision making."For North Chuck denizens, Adam Randall ofsays he has fish and chips hot and ready for anyone who can make it to his Spruill Avenue shop. Randall, on deciding to stay open: "IKeep up to date with all three restaurants via their social media pages, and check back here to find updates on other restaurant openings and closings.