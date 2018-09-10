Complete City Paper coverage of Hurricane Florence 

Just in time for Gov. McMaster's mandatory evacuation order to go into effect in the coast, the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority will run an emergency "circulator" starting Tues. Sept. 11 at noon. — Adam Manno
Gov. Henry McMaster will order evacuations in eight counties starting Tuesday at noon, according to lawmakers briefed on the governor's announcement scheduled for this afternoon. — Adam Manno
As hurricane Florence heads towards the east coast, Charleston schools, government offices, and other agencies are preparing too. — Lauren Hurlock
A pet is part of your family, so it's crucial to include them in your disaster plans. — Lauren Hurlock
Y'all know the drill. If you're holding an event and plan to cancel or postpone it due to effects from Hurricane Florence, drop us a line, connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com — Connelly Hardaway
In the lead up to severe weather, it's important to listen to local experts in their fields with experience in watching and predicting potentially dangerous storms. And if danger heads your way, it's even more important to take heed of local forecasts for your area. — Sam Spence
If there are any folks in Charleston who know how to prepare for an emergency drinking situation, it's the beverage directors over at Edmund's Oast. We asked Jayce McConnell and Brandon Plyler for their hot tips to staying cool in the eye of the storm. Here's what they had to say: — Connelly Hardaway
Whether this is your first hurricane or if you bunkered down through Hugo, remember that during dangerous or severe weather situations, it's best to play it safe and heed the warnings of emergency officials. With that in mind, here are some tips and tricks for weathering the weather: — Lauren Hurlock
Tropical Storm Florence is still many days away from affecting anyone on the East Coast, but in Charleston, city and county officials are making initial preparations in case of severe weather. — Sam Spence