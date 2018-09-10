September 10, 2018 News+Opinion » Features

Complete City Paper coverage of Hurricane Florence 

Weather the Storm

By
florence_2.jpg

NOAA

Share
Tweet
CARTA will run a 14-stop emergency shuttle to local shelters starting Tues. at noon
CARTA will run a 14-stop emergency shuttle to local shelters starting Tues. at noon Regular bus service is expected to continue into Wednesday

Just in time for Gov. McMaster's mandatory evacuation order to go into effect in the coast, the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority will run an emergency "circulator" starting Tues. Sept. 11 at noon. — Adam Manno


Evacuations with I-26 lane reversals for Charleston and entire S.C. coast ordered for Tuesday at noon
Evacuations with I-26 lane reversals for Charleston and entire S.C. coast ordered for Tuesday at noon What you need to know about Florence as of Monday afternoon

Gov. Henry McMaster will order evacuations in eight counties starting Tuesday at noon, according to lawmakers briefed on the governor's announcement scheduled for this afternoon. — Adam Manno


Updated Florence-related school, government, and transportation closures in Charleston
Updated Florence-related school, government, and transportation closures in Charleston Stay safe, chucktown!

As hurricane Florence heads towards the east coast, Charleston schools, government offices, and other agencies are preparing too. — Lauren Hurlock


What S.C. pet owners need to know ahead of Hurricane Florence
What S.C. pet owners need to know ahead of Hurricane Florence Avoid catastrophe

A pet is part of your family, so it's crucial to include them in your disaster plans. — Lauren Hurlock


Tracking Florence-related event cancellations and postponements around Charleston
Tracking Florence-related event cancellations and postponements around Charleston #ohflo

Y'all know the drill. If you're holding an event and plan to cancel or postpone it due to effects from Hurricane Florence, drop us a line, connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com — Connelly Hardaway


National Hurricane Center updates its 'Forecast Cone' every six hours, here's where to find it and what to know
National Hurricane Center updates its 'Forecast Cone' every six hours, here's where to find it and what to know Cone-heads

In the lead up to severe weather, it's important to listen to local experts in their fields with experience in watching and predicting potentially dangerous storms. And if danger heads your way, it's even more important to take heed of local forecasts for your area. — Sam Spence


The pros at Edmund's Oast have a few tips and tricks for out-drinking Hurricane Flo
The pros at Edmund's Oast have a few tips and tricks for out-drinking Hurricane Flo Courtesy of Edmund's Oast's professional drinkers

If there are any folks in Charleston who know how to prepare for an emergency drinking situation, it's the beverage directors over at Edmund's Oast. We asked Jayce McConnell and Brandon Plyler for their hot tips to staying cool in the eye of the storm. Here's what they had to say: — Connelly Hardaway


Five ways Charlestonians can prep for Hurricane Florence
Five ways Charlestonians can prep for Hurricane Florence Go with the Flo'

Whether this is your first hurricane or if you bunkered down through Hugo, remember that during dangerous or severe weather situations, it's best to play it safe and heed the warnings of emergency officials. With that in mind, here are some tips and tricks for weathering the weather: — Lauren Hurlock


With Florence still far off, Charleston officials make initial preparations for severe weather
With Florence still far off, Charleston officials make initial preparations for severe weather Experts expect Florence to strengthen over the weekend

Tropical Storm Florence is still many days away from affecting anyone on the East Coast, but in Charleston, city and county officials are making initial preparations in case of severe weather. — Sam Spence


Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS