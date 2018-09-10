Evacuations with I-26 lane reversals for Charleston and entire S.C. coast ordered for Tuesday at noon

click to enlarge SCETV

Gov. Henry McMaster urges coastal South Carolina residents and visitors to evacuate starting Tues Sept. 11 at noon.

Gov. Henry McMaster is ordering a full coastal evacuation in South Carolina starting at noon on Tues. Sept. 11.

Residents and visitors of Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties will all be subject to the mandatory evacuation orders as Hurricane Florence approaches the S.C. coast. Those in Jasper, Beaufort, Colleton, Georgetown, and Horry counties are also under orders to evacuate, McMaster said in a press conference Monday afternoon.

"As of noon tomorrow I’m ordering a mandatory, not voluntary, evacuation of everybody that is in those zones," McMaster said.

Lane reversals will be ordered on I-26 for tri-county residents and on U.S. Route 501 — which runs from the Myrtle Beach area to Virginia. Highways 278 and 28 in Beaufort will also be ready to reverse starting tomorrow at noon."Now is the time to prepare and make proper plans," said Charleston-area state Rep. Peter McCoy in a tweet Monday afternoon.Tricounty schools and state government offices will also be closed on Tuesday. The College of Charleston announced that all classes and labs will be suspended starting Tuesday.

"It'll be about a million people trying to escape this hurricane," McMaster warned.