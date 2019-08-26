Monday, August 26, 2019

Beto O'Rourke will stop at CofC for "Bully Pulpit" candidate series Monday

Beto, live in the Garden

Posted by Sam Spence on Mon, Aug 26, 2019 at 9:54 AM


Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke will be the next 2020 candidate to stop at College of Charleston today (Monday) for the school's Bully Pulpit candidate series.

The event is scheduled for Mon. Aug. 26 in the Stern Center Garden at 71 George St., 7:30-8:30 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m. The gardens are accessible from entrances on Coming or Glebe streets.

The event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP will give organizers a head count for planning purposes.
Related Beto O'Rourke stands on a table, speaks Spanish at brewery stop in Charleston: The former Texas congressman announced his presidential bid earlier this month
Beto O'Rourke stands on a table, speaks Spanish at brewery stop in Charleston
The former Texas congressman announced his presidential bid earlier this month
O'Rourke represented El Paso for three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives
By Adam Manno
The Battery
Currently there are 21 candidates running for president, with a few minor candidates dropping their bids in recent weeks.

O'Rourke, 46, is a former congressman and city councilman from the El Paso area who rose to national prominence when he narrowly lost a 2018 race against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

Since the Aug. 3 mass shooting that left 22 dead at an El Paso Walmart, O'Rourke has been outspoken in calling out President Donald Trump's role in amplifying racist and anti-immigrant extremism. Following the shooting, O'Rourke called on the president to skip a visit to El Paso, saying, "He's helped to produce the suffering that we are experiencing right now."

Trump responded, prodding O'Rourke over his primary polling and telling him to "be quiet!"

During an Aug. 18 Meet the Press appearance, O'Rourke said, "It wasn't until that moment that I truly understood how critical this moment is and the real consequence and cost of Donald Trump."

South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg was the first Democrat to stop at CofC last Saturday.

Tags: , , ,

Location

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS