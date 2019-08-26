Beto O'Rourke will stop at CofC for "Bully Pulpit" candidate series Monday

Currently there are 21 candidates running for president, with a few minor candidates dropping their bids in recent weeks.
O'Rourke, 46, is a former congressman and city councilman from the El Paso area who rose to national prominence when he narrowly lost a 2018 race against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.
Since the Aug. 3 mass shooting that left 22 dead at an El Paso Walmart, O'Rourke has been outspoken in calling out President Donald Trump's role in amplifying racist and anti-immigrant extremism. Following the shooting, O'Rourke called on the president to skip a visit to El Paso, saying, "He's helped to produce the suffering that we are experiencing right now."