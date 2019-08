Beto O'Rourke will stop at CofC for "Bully Pulpit" candidate series Monday

Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke will be the next 2020 candidate to stop at College of Charleston today (Monday) for the school's Bully Pulpit candidate series.The event is scheduled for Mon. Aug. 26 in the Stern Center Garden at 71 George St., 7:30-8:30 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m. The gardens are accessible from entrances on Coming or Glebe streets.The event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP will give organizers a head count for planning purposes.Currently there are 21 candidates running for president, with a few minor candidates dropping their bids in recent weeks.O'Rourke, 46, is a former congressman and city councilman from the El Paso area who rose to national prominence when he narrowly lost a 2018 race against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.Since the Aug. 3 mass shooting that left 22 dead at an El Paso Walmart, O'Rourke has been outspoken in calling out President Donald Trump's role in amplifying racist and anti-immigrant extremism. Following the shooting, O'Rourke called on the president to skip a visit to El Paso , saying, "He's helped to produce the suffering that we are experiencing right now."Trump responded, prodding O'Rourke over his primary polling and telling him to "be quiet!" During an Aug. 18 Meet the Press appearance, O'Rourke said, "It wasn't until that moment that I truly understood how critical this moment is and the real consequence and cost of Donald Trump."South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg was the first Democrat to stop at CofC last Saturday.