VIDEO: Watch Pete Buttigieg's Q&A for College of Charleston's candidate series
Mayor Pete sits down with CofC's Gibbs Knotts
Posted
by Sam Spence
on Tue, Aug 20, 2019 at 9:24 AM
Pete Buttigieg was the first 2020 presidential candidate to sit down for College of Charleston's Bully Pulpit series on Sat. Aug. 17.
The 50-minute interview between the Democratic mayor and Gibbs Knotts, interim dean of CofC's School of Humanities and Social Sciences, ranges in topic from the National Endowment for the Arts to mass shootings to the national debt.
School officials reportedly said attendance at the evening event in CofC's Silcox gymnasium was over 750.
Buttigieg was in South Carolina to roll out a new set of policies designed to economically boost rural areas of the U.S. and made stops in Beaufort, Hampton, Pineville, and Georgetown. Buttigieg is a Harvard-educated Rhodes scholar who was elected mayor of South Bend, Ind. at age 29 and spent time in the Navy reserves, deploying to Afghanistan while serving as mayor.
He's seen early success on the fundraising front, bringing in more money in the first half of 2019 than any other candidate in the race, including President Donald Trump.
Knotts recently co-authored First in the South with CofC political science colleague Jordan Ragusa, which looks at the importance of the South Carolina primary in how the U.S. picks presidents. The book is due out in December.