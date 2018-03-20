Harris Teeter pulls gun publications from shelves in the wake of Florida shooting

click to enlarge
Google maps
Harris Teeter West Ashley.
The parent company of Harris Teeter will stop selling "a few assault rifle-themed periodicals" on its newsstands.
Kroger spokesperson Kristal Howard told Bloomberg
that the Ohio-based supermarket chain will still carry certain gun-related magazines in its 2,800 stores in 35 states at an unspecified time.
In Feb. 27, Walmart and Dick's Sporting Goods took notable, and seemingly influential, steps in curtailing the availability of gun-related products. Walmart announced that it would not sell guns to those under 21 and that it would even stop selling toys resembling guns or assault rifles.
A reporter for WLWT, an NBC-affiliate in Cincinnati, found a dozen gun-related magazines on display at a Kroger supermarket
Monday afternoon. At least three of the periodicals targeted high-powered rifle aficionados.
Dick's, on the other hand, said it would end all sales of assault-style rifles, high capacity magazines, and also raise its purchasing age to 21.
The announcements came more than a week after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school in Parkland, Fla. when a 19-year-old former student entered the school and began a shooting spree with a legally-purchased AR-15.
In 2013, Kroger acquired 212 Harris Teeter stores in a $2.5 billion deal. There are 17 Harris Teeters in the Charleston area.
On March 24, Charleston area residents will gather at Riverfront Park in North Charleston for the March for Our Lives rally, an offshoot of a similar in Washington, D.C. that will call for tighter gun safety legislation. The ride-hailing company Lyft is offering free rides to the demonstrations.
A spokesperson for Kroger did not immediately return a request for comment.