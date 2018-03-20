Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Harris Teeter pulls gun publications from shelves in the wake of Florida shooting

The move will affect the 17 Harris Teeters in the Charleston area

Posted by Adam Manno on Tue, Mar 20, 2018 at 9:43 AM

click to enlarge Harris Teeter West Ashley. - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google maps
  • Harris Teeter West Ashley.
The parent company of Harris Teeter will stop selling "a few assault rifle-themed periodicals" on its newsstands.

Kroger spokesperson Kristal Howard told Bloomberg that the Ohio-based supermarket chain will still carry certain gun-related magazines in its 2,800 stores in 35 states at an unspecified time.

In Feb. 27, Walmart and Dick's Sporting Goods took notable, and seemingly influential, steps in curtailing the availability of gun-related products. Walmart announced that it would not sell guns to those under 21 and that it would even stop selling toys resembling guns or assault rifles.

A reporter for WLWT, an NBC-affiliate in Cincinnati, found a dozen gun-related magazines on display at a Kroger supermarket Monday afternoon. At least three of the periodicals targeted high-powered rifle aficionados.

Dick's, on the other hand, said it would end all sales of assault-style rifles, high capacity magazines, and also raise its purchasing age to 21.

The announcements came more than a week after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school in Parkland, Fla. when a 19-year-old former student entered the school and began a shooting spree with a legally-purchased AR-15.

In 2013, Kroger acquired 212 Harris Teeter stores in a $2.5 billion deal. There are 17 Harris Teeters in the Charleston area.

On March 24, Charleston area residents will gather at Riverfront Park in North Charleston for the March for Our Lives rally, an offshoot of a similar in Washington, D.C. that will call for tighter gun safety legislation. The ride-hailing company Lyft is offering free rides to the demonstrations.

A spokesperson for Kroger did not immediately return a request for comment.

