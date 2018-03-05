Lyft offers free rides to anyone going to March for Our Lives rallies on March 24

click to enlarge Sam Spence

Lyft is offering free rides to those demonstrating against gun violence at any one of the March for Our Lives rallies happening on March 24.

In a letter addressed to the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., the ridesharing company emphasized its support for the activist teens that have captured the country's attention since Feb. 14, when a former student shot 17 people at the South Florida high school:

We believe there is something seriously wrong when the threat of gun violence is so frequent and real throughout our country. And like many, we are inspired by your leadership. We'd be honored to support your work with free Lyft rides to March For Our Lives rallies across the country on March 24 (please remember, anyone riding under 18 must be accompanied by an adult).

The March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. was initially co-organized by survivors of the Stoneman Douglas shooting. Since then, several sister rallies throughout the country have been been planned in support.

The March for Our Lives website lays out its goals as follows:

The mission and focus of March For Our Lives is to demand that a comprehensive and effective bill be immediately brought before Congress to address these gun issues. No special interest group, no political agenda is more critical than timely passage of legislation to effectively address the gun violence issues that are rampant in our country.

The Charleston March for Our Lives, also organized by area students, will take place on Sat. March 24 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. near Riverfront Park in North Charleston. A Facebook event page for the march lists over 2,000 people as either interested or going.

A GoFundMe to help pay for permits and logistical support has raised over $6,000 as of Monday afternoon.