Call for extras: The Righteous Gemstones is looking for "many extras" for season two

Ryan Green/HBO
Join this motley crew for season two
Tona B. Dalquist Casting is on the hunt for "many extras" for season two's filming of The Righteous Gemstones
, an HBO drama based loosely on a televangelist's empire.
The show focuses on the drama and dysfunction inside the Gemstone's tremendous success of the family's megachurch. Created by Danny McBride (Jesse Gemstone), the show stars John Goodman (Eli Gemstone), Edi Patterson (Judy Gemstone), and Adam DeVine (Kelvin Gemstone).
Casting submissions must include two current photos of yourself (close up and far away), name, age, phone, and city/state. Applicants will need to describe their: height, weight, a complete list of clothing sizes, any visible tattoos or piercings.
Please also submit the color, make, model, and year of your car. If relevant, include any job experience or talent that the producers might be able to use during season two filming.
Email TRG2extras@gmail.com
to submit your information and include your race, gender, age, and city/state in the subject line.
For more information, follow Tona B. Dahlquist Casting on Facebook.