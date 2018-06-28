Friends of Box in the Morning host Richard Bachschmidt are asking for help locating him

click to enlarge
-
Steve Aycock file photo
-
Box emcee'd the City Paper Music Awards in 2017
Just after 8 p.m. Thursday night, the Facebook page for Box in the Morning, hosted by longtime Charleston FM host Richard "Box" Bachschmidt, posted
that the he had not been heard from since Tuesday, June 26.
The Facebook post
began (full post below):
It is with concern and love that we are sharing this information. Richard Box Bachschmidt was last seen or heard from on Tuesday, June 26th. A missing persons report has been filed with the Charleston and Mt. Pleasant police departments, and they have indicated that Folly Beach cameras picked his car up this past Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to alert the police.
Box, if you are reading this, please know that you have an army of people who love you and are concerned about you. Like you have done so many times by reaching out to others on-air, it's ok to ask for help. Please contact us.
The post goes on to say that Box has missed previous engagements over the past few days. "This is not 'typical' Box behavior," the post says. Before tonight's post, the most recent Facebook update was Tuesday afternoon.
City Paper
has inquired with police departments in Mt. Pleasant and Charleston for more information.
Anyone with information about Box's recent whereabouts is asked to call police.
Stay safe, Box.