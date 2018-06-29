Beloved Charleston DJ Richard "Box" Bachschmidt found dead in Mt. Pleasant early Friday

click to enlarge Provided

After leaving 105.5 The Bridge, Box started his own streaming version of 'Box in the Morning'

After friends and family reported him missing Thursday, Richard Bachschmidt was found dead in Mt. Pleasant early Friday morning. He was 43 years old.

At approximately 3 a.m. Friday morning, while investigating a missing persons report filed for Bachschmidt, deputies discovered his body in his car parked in a wooded area off Belle Hall Parkway, the Charleston County Coroner confirmed Friday. A cause of death is pending.

Fans of longtime Charleston DJ rallied on social media late Thursday with well-wishes and hopes that "Box," as he was known, would be located safely. A note on his show's Facebook page Thursday evening said that he had not been heard from since Tuesday, missing work engagements. "This is not 'typical' Box behavior," the post said.

Bachschmidt was a DJ on 105.5 The Bridge for years, garnering an energetic following for his morning show, Box in the Morning with Jessie B. He left the station in February, citing frustration with the work environment. Since then, Box started his own streaming morning show focusing on local music with guest co-hosts including City Paper music editor Kelly Rae Smith.