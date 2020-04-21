Eight locally made products to stock your quarantine pantry

click to enlarge
Dalai Sofia offers eight different flavors of craft kombucha
Most have settled into the quarantine lifestyle by now, meaning that pantries are filled with industrial sized bags of rice and endless cans of beans. It's not a bad idea to have these essentials on hand, but perhaps there's no better time than the present to add a little local love to your pantry or fridge. From coffee to hot sauce to rice, these local products will add some excitement to everyday quarantine cooking.
Dalai Sofia
founder and chief brewer Zach Smith spent over 20 years making cocktails at bars, and he's bringing many of the bold flavors he experimented with to his craft kombucha. Take "Fat Beets," which combines local beets, turmeric, ginger, thyme, and lemon or the hibiscus and rose-infused "Petal Pusher." Everyone in the Charleston metro area who orders online
can have this local 'buch delivered straight to their doorstep.
click to enlarge
You can never have enough hot sauce, and Red Clay's
Fresno blend hot sauce will enhance your food rather than masking the flavor. Pro tip: Order Red Clay's hot honey
for a surprisingly versatile ingredient that will amp up your sauces, dips, and marinades.
Holy Smoke Smoked Olive
oil helps home cooks add a little flair to everyday meals. Order online
for free shipping on all orders over $75.
Whether you're looking for a new mixer for your homemade cocktails or a healthier soda made using fresh fruit, Cannonborough Craft Sodas
has you covered. Flavors include grapefruit elderflower, honey basil, ginger beer, and more.
Want to spice up Saturday evening with a pre-dinner cheese plate? Charleston Artisan Cheesehouse
is offering curbside retail Monday through Saturday.
Perfect a new risotto recipe by adding Anson Mills
Carolina Gold rice to your pantry.
Working from home means countless trips to the kitchen for coffee refills. Get excited about your next cup o' joe by choosing from one of several small batch, specialty blends from Springbok Coffee Roasters
. Order online
and receive free shipping on all orders over $25.
Fat Sheep Co.
is doing curbside pick-ups and deliveries on orders of their unique and Southern inspired ice cream. Order by emailing fatsheepchs@gmail.com
. Follow them on social media
to view the weekly changing menu.
Oh, and while you're at it, pair these items with some fresh food from one of these local CSAs, farmers, or purveyors
.