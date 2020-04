Eight locally made products to stock your quarantine pantry

click to enlarge Provided

Dalai Sofia offers eight different flavors of craft kombucha

click to enlarge Provided

Most have settled into the quarantine lifestyle by now, meaning that pantries are filled with industrial sized bags of rice and endless cans of beans. It's not a bad idea to have these essentials on hand, but perhaps there's no better time than the present to add a little local love to your pantry or fridge. From coffee to hot sauce to rice, these local products will add some excitement to everyday quarantine cooking.founder and chief brewer Zach Smith spent over 20 years making cocktails at bars, and he's bringing many of the bold flavors he experimented with to his craft kombucha. Take "Fat Beets," which combines local beets, turmeric, ginger, thyme, and lemon or the hibiscus and rose-infused "Petal Pusher." Everyone in the Charleston metro area who orders online can have this local 'buch delivered straight to their doorstep.You can never have enough hot sauce, andFresno blend hot sauce will enhance your food rather than masking the flavor. Pro tip: Order Red Clay's hot honey for a surprisingly versatile ingredient that will amp up your sauces, dips, and marinades.oil helps home cooks add a little flair to everyday meals. Order online for free shipping on all orders over $75.Whether you're looking for a new mixer for your homemade cocktails or a healthier soda made using fresh fruit,has you covered. Flavors include grapefruit elderflower, honey basil, ginger beer, and more.Want to spice up Saturday evening with a pre-dinner cheese plate?is offering curbside retail Monday through Saturday.Perfect a new risotto recipe by addingCarolina Gold rice to your pantry.Working from home means countless trips to the kitchen for coffee refills. Get excited about your next cup o' joe by choosing from one of several small batch, specialty blends from. Order online and receive free shipping on all orders over $25.is doing curbside pick-ups and deliveries on orders of their unique and Southern inspired ice cream. Order by emailing fatsheepchs@gmail.com . Follow them on social media to view the weekly changing menu.Oh, and while you're at it, pair these items with some fresh food from one of these local CSAs, farmers, or purveyors