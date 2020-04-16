Charleston farms, purveyors, and CSAs are options for fresh food to go amid COVID-19 closures

-
Provided
-
You can still visit Blue Pearl Farms' nursery (and be sure to checkout their drive-thru blue crabs
If social distancing has you rethinking your usual grocery store run, then you should check out the wide variety of local farms and CSAs offering pick-up and delivery of fresh, local goods.
Updated April 16 at 11:16 a.m.
Meats
Vital Mission Farm
, which normally distributes their pastured-raised turkeys, ducks, and chickens to restaurants, also has a delivery and pick-up option for regular consumers. Learn more and order online at vitalmissionfarm.com
.
Fili-West Farms
is open for on-farm pick-up of their poultry and pasture-raised eggs. They can be found at the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market Drive-thru Market every Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. as well as delivering to a variety of drop sites in the Charleston area. Email info@filiwestfarms.com for more details.
Keegan-Filion Farm
is still delivering their antibiotic and hormone-free meats. Sign up for delivery online
.
You can order online for home delivery from Wishbone Heritage Farms
.
Order "beef shares" from Cordray's
, which include about 65-70 pounds of meat.
You can snag regionally raised, grass-fed beef from Herd Provisions
' butcher shop.
Variety
Legare Farms
is taking home delivery orders.
Get your herb fix at Sea Island Savory Herbs
on Johns Island.
Blue Pearl Farms
' nursery is open and they're bringing drive-thru blue crabs to the farm.
Boone Hall Farms
is offering drive-thru strawberry pick-up. Check out their latest updates on Facebook.
Brownswood Nursery
is open on Johns Island where you can peruse their wide variety of plants.
Hickory Bluff Berry Farm
's market is open, selling milk, meats, berries, local honey, and more.
You can arrange for plant pickups
from Newton Blueberry Farm
.
Head to R & R Acres
to pick up local honey, creamed honey, fresh pork, and eggs. This farm is located in Jamestown, S.C.
Walterboro's Kindlewood Farms
will begin harvesting their spring/summer produce around the end of April. Email Kindlewood.farms@gmail.com for pick-up or delivery.
Farmstand Charleston
is an online farmers market offering free delivery in the Charleston area (if you spend $25 or more).
CSAs
Sign up for weekly grocery delivery from Lowcountry Street Grocery
.
Register for Lowland Farms' CSA
online; they're offering delivery to James and Johns Island as well as West Ashley in addition to their usual pickup locations.
You can sign up for the next round of Spade and Clover's CSA
online.
The Twenty Bag
is a weekly, non-committal, CSA style option offering $20 mixed bags of organic vegetables from their farm on Edisto Island. Pick-up locations and specific delivery times can be found at thetwentybag.com, or email thetwentybag@gmail.com to be added to the weekly email announcement.
Wando River Farm
offers a spring-summer CSA, beginning soon. They're offering some home delivery as well as pickup points in Mt. Pleasant, Awendaw, and downtown.
Kindlewood Farms
offers both an eight-week summer CSA as well as a "drop-in" option.
Dairy
Palmetto Pastures
will be out delivering their fresh eggs — be sure to check their Facebook for full details
. (You should probably just check out their Facebook for pictures and videos of their latest litter of Great Pyrenees puppies).
Check in with Jeremiah Farm & Goat Dairy
to see if you can be added to their fresh goat milk list. If nothing else their Facebook is a great resource for baby goat videos.
Seafood
Grab today's fresh catch at both Abundant Seafood
locations (Shem Creek and Park Circle).
Crosby's Fish and Shrimp
remains open with normal hours and their food truck is at the ready with grab-and-go food.
North Charleston's Charlie Brown Seafood
is open with $5 meal deals
.
Shem Creek's Geechie Seafood
is open, promising some "beautiful large shrimp
."
You can also find Mount Pleasant Seafood
open on Shem Creek.
Lowcountry Oyster Co.
delivers Lowcountry Cups and mussels from their ACE Basin creek right to your door.
Markets
The Sea Island Farmers Market
on Johns Island is still operating every Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The folks at the market say that they're being careful to concentrate on being a food access point, not a gathering/socializing area.
The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
at the Pour House is offering a pick-up, pre-order version of their beloved Sunday market, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant hosts an appropriately social-distanced Essential Farm Goods Market
on Tuesdays, 1-7 p.m. where the Mt. Pleasant farmers market is typically held at Moultrie Middle School. You can pre-order from participating vendors.