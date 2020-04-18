Help a Charleston eatery and their employees by ‘Adopting’ a local restaurant

click to enlarge
Lowcountry Local First
is partnering with local business coach Thomas Heath to launch the “Adopt a Local Restaurant” campaign in an effort to help Charleston restaurants and their staff stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The initial idea for the campaign came to me after I ordered takeout from one of my favorite local restaurants, the Grumpy Goat on James Island,” says Heath. “I saw how much they were struggling and decided right there that I would ‘adopt’ them by ordering take out at least once a week while encouraging others to do the same.”
The campaign is asking locals to follow Heath's lead and "adopt" their favorite restaurant, brewery, distillery, or wine distributor. What exactly does it mean to "adopt" one of these establishments? Simply pledge to place one order per week or contribute to their displaced employee fund regularly.
To join the cause, upload the "Adopt a Local Restaurant" graphic
, fill in your restaurant of choice, and post to social media using the hashtag #adoptarestaurantchs. If you need help finding a place offering takeout or delivery, check out our list of restaurants
that are still serving the Charleston community during the COVID-19 crisis.