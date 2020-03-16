More than 200 Charleston restaurants that have expanded to-go and delivery due to COVID-19 

Just because you're quarantined doesn't mean you can't enjoy a delicious meal. We love supporting local businesses and our friends in F&B, but also want to keep any germs to ourselves. So, have it both ways by ordering take out. Here are some local favorites that have beefed up their delivery and take out offerings.
We're updating this list. Have a tip for us? Email lauren@charlestoncitypaper.com
Last updated March 19 at 1:34 p.m.
Originally posted Monday, March 16 at 12:08 p.m.
Delivery
Door Dash
and GrubHub
are offering a no-contact option for their deliveries. However, you may want to call and order directly from the restaurant — these services, including Uber Eats, take a cut from the delivery. Uber Eats is offering a $0 delivery fee.
Downtown
Daps Breakfast & Imbibe
is offering pick-up and delivery.
Semilla
offers takeout and delivery through GrubHub and UberEats.
Xiao Bao Biscuit
is offering take out and delivery through Uber Eats with a no-contact option. They even have added a phone number, so you know they're serious: call (843) 743-3486 to place your take out order.
Starting on Tues., March 17, Renzo
will be offering only takeout and delivery options.
Hamby Catering
has created a delivery meal for a family of four, allowing for no-contact ordering. Each meal costs $50 for a family of four, and the free deliveries are made between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Items are delivered to the front door and payment can be made over the phone at (843) 725-4035.
Félix Cocktails et Cuisine
is accepting delivery orders on Uber Eats.
Hustle Smoothie Bar
is offering delivery
through Uber Eats, Door Dash, and Grub Hub, but also are doing curbside pick up and online ordering
for their entire menu. (You can also always call ahead!) Just include in the notes you want curbside pick up, information about your car, and when you'll be there to pick your order up. They are also offering buy four get one free of their prepped smoothie cups
if you want to stock up for your work from home grind.
Gnome Cafe
is dishing up healthy meals and smoothies with Uber Eats delivery and curbside pick up options. Order online or call in and add CURBSIDE as a special instruction.
The Brick
is doing takeout and delivery via UberEats.
The Exchange
at Edmund's Oast will deliver wine downtown and curbside pick up for everyone else. They are also offering ten percent off all wine, with 15 percent off for food and bev employees.
Ted's Butcher Block
is offering takeout and delivery of their meat and savory treats. Order via phone, email, or through their website.
Huriyali
is doing takeout and delivery through ChowNow and their website.
All locations of East Bay Deli
are open for take out and delivery. They have their own delivery drivers, so order through their website, they're also offering 10 percent off online orders using the code 10PERCENT.
All Charleston area Verde locations
are now offering free delivery.
King of Pops
is offering free no-contact pop delivery and selling discounted tokens for future use at signature carts and cases of King of Pups for furry family members. Order online
.
Order delivery or to-go orders from Babas on Cannon
which has a special menu and their very own app.
Sticky Fingers
locations are offering delivery and takeout options.
Get your Bon Banh Mi
fix by ordering on UberEats.
The Daily
is delivering their full menu via DoorDash. You can also order fresh bread, local eggs, and wine.
Carmella's Cafe & Dessert Bar
is offering free delivery of sweet treats to those who live on the peninsula.
You can get your salad and sandwich fix by ordering from Circe's Grotto
on UberEats.
Dashi
serves up their goods via UberEats and DoorDash.
Eli's Table
has delivery through UberEats. Additional Charleston Hospitality Group restaurants serving up the goods through UberEats include Tabbuli Grill
, which is offering two Fresh Lamb Pitas w/ fries for $19.99; JohnKing Grill & Bar
, serving up wild game burgers like ostrich and bison; and HonkyTonk Saloon
delivering to Summerville and Ladson.
Glazed Gourmet
donuts is scratching your donut itch on UberEats.
Vegans and vegetarians will be happy to hear that you can get all the best plant-based foods from Gnome Cafe
via UberEats. If you place a to-go coffee order you'll get a bag of counterculture beans on the house.
Both Nana's locations
are on DoorDash, UberEats, and Postmates.
Persimmon Cafe
is on UberEats and Doordash.
Purlieu
is on Postmates and UberEats. Our restaurant critic thinks you should get the chicken supreme.
Queology
is serving up their 'que on UberEats.
Get Saffron's
goods via ChowNow, UberEats, and Postmates.
Did someone say chicken fingers? Get your Kickin' Chicken
fix from DoorDash and UberEats.
Both the downtown and Nexton locations of D'allesandro's
are doing delivery and take out, bring your own honey.
Benny Palmetto's and Benny Ravello's
are both open for take out and delivery (on Uber Eats and Grub Hub), so you can get enough pie to feed your small quarantined army.
Edmund's Oast
(the restaurant) is doing curbside to go and free delivery of their full food menu and wine and beer retail selection.
Mt. Pleasant
Sarah's Dumps
are delivering. Read about the homegrown company in our profile of the biz
.
You can get bites from Savi Cucina + Wine Bar
through DoorDash.
Bites and sips from Sena Cafe
are available through UberEats.
All the bar food you want is available from The Basement
on UberEats.
All Toast locations
are on UberEats.
Page's Okra Grill
is delivering their Southern fare.
Graze Restaurant
's menu is available via UberEats.
Get dinner for the whole family from Mario's Peruvian Chicken
, available on UberEats.
Mt. Pleasant's Cuoco Pazzo
is offering delivery via DoorDash and Postmates.
Both Saveurs du Monde
locations are offering delivery via UberEats and DoorDash as well as no-contact curbside pickup.
Mt. Pleasant and Daniel Island's Wasabi locations
are offering delivery via UberEats, ChowNow, and DoorDash. Call- and walk-in orders for takeout are also an option.
Mosaic Catering + Events
is offering family-style meals for just $25 with free delivery. The facility is open for curbside pickup as well. Call (843) 388-1490 to learn more.
Benny Palmetto's
and Benny Ravello's are both open for take out and delivery (on Uber Eats and Grub Hub), so you can get enough pie to feed your small quarantined army.
Mt. Pleasant's Primo Hoagies
has delivery via DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub, and they may start delivering themselves if those services are overwhelmed. They will also offer takeout which you can order online.
Mellow Mushroom Mount Pleasant
is offering free delivery through the end of March with Door Dash. Mellow Mushroom North Charleston is also offering delivery and to-go.
Baroni's Pizza
is on UberEats.
All three Boxcar Betty's
locations (North Charleston, West Ashley, and Mount Pleasant
) are offering fried chicken sandwiches, kids meals (chicken tenders, juice box, and a fruit cup), sides, and salads through Uber Eats.
Second State Coffee
is doing take out, retail, and still shipping their roasted coffee beans so you can get your fix at home. Their Mount Pleasant location is also available on Uber Eats.
West Ashley
Slice Co.
is on UberEats and DoorDash.
Spanglish
is on UberEats. You can also call for curbside pickup.
Ichiban Steakhouse
delivers through DoorDash and UberEats.
You can peruse all of King Claw
's juicy seafood options on UberEats.
Get fresh eats from Maudellz
on UberEats (and read all about her
in this week's cover story).
DoorDash will bring Gala Desserts
to your door.
Duck Donuts
delivers their tasty treats through delivery services like GrubHub, Postmates, and UberEats.
Red Orchids
is offering delivery and carry out. Call (843)573-8787 to order.
Andolini's
is offering delivery via DoorDash, as well as takeout and curbside pick up.
Get those award-winning salads from California Dreaming
via GrubHub.
Baroni's Pizza
is on UberEats.
All three Boxcar Betty's
locations (North Charleston, West Ashley
, and Mount Pleasant) are offering fried chicken sandwiches, kids meals (chicken tenders, juice box, and a fruit cup), sides, and salads through Uber Eats.
Yo Bo
Park Circle has extended its hours for Uber Eats delivery and both Yo Bo locations (Park Circle and O.G. West Ashley
) are doing takeout options.
Famulari's Pizzeria
and Fam's Brewing Co. are doing takeout and delivery only, is there anything better than pizza delivered to your door?
James Island
Get your Smoky Oak Taproom
fix through UberEats and ChowNow.
Get barbecue from Melvin's
, available on UberEats and DoorDash.
Get your fried seafood fix from Ellis Creek Fish Camp
, offering delivery via UberEats and GrubHub.
Garage 75
is on UberEats, GrubHub, and DoorDash.
Dukes Barbecue
is on UberEats and GrubHub.
You can get to-go 'zas from both Crust Wood Fired Pizza
locations and Summerville's spot offers delivery via UberEats, ChowNow, and DoorDash.
Aji Asian Bistro
offers delivery via DoorDash.
Athens Restaurant
is offering delivery via GrubHub.
Martin's Bar-B-Que
on James Island is on DoorDash and will bring your brisket and all the fixins (or whatever you order) right to your car with curbside pickup.
Kees Kitchen
on Folly Road is doing delivery during their normal hours – 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. during the week, until 3 a.m. on the weekends, through Uber Eats, Grubhub, and Postmates.
You can get your biscuit fix with Maple Street Biscuits
, available via UberEats and DoorDash, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. They are also offering takeout and curbside pickup.
Famulari's Pizzeria
and Fam's Brewing Co. are doing takeout and delivery only, is there anything better than pizza delivered to your door?
North Charleston
Get One Love Jamaican Cuisine
on DoorDash and GrubHub.
You can find Food on Spruill
on UberEats.
843 Korean BBQ
and Sushi House is offering delivery via ChowNow.
Yo Bo Park Circle
has extended its hours for Uber Eats delivery and both Yo Bo locations (Park Circle and O.G. West Ashley) are doing takeout options.
Holy Sticks and Park Circle Creamery
have partnered to get you your quarantine sweet snacks. They are offering delivery from 4 to 8 p.m. and may extend those hours. They are both offering curbside pick up as well.
Park Pizza
is slingin' McParks and the Wrath of Bahn pizzas for delivery and pick up, although they ask if you order in store that you wait outside until the pizza is ready.
Use UberEats or DoorDash to order from Cuban Gypsy Pantry
, either downtown or in North Charleston. You can also pre-order empanadas and quarts of soup, proteins, and beans to be cooked later.
Mellow Mushroom Mount Pleasant is offering free delivery through the end of March with Door Dash. Mellow Mushroom North Charleston
is also offering delivery and to-go.
All three Boxcar Betty's
locations (North Charleston
, West Ashley, and Mount Pleasant) are offering fried chicken sandwiches, kids meals (chicken tenders, juice box, and a fruit cup), sides, and salads through Uber Eats.
Daniel Island Grille
(all locations) delivers via ChowNow.
Johns Island
Get your steampunk food fix with Krazy Owls
, available on DoorDash.
Folly Beach
Folly's Loggerhead's
is delivering their beach eats "island-wide."
Lowlife Bar
is on UberEats.
Daniel Island
Daniel Island's Mphishi
is on UberEats and DoorDash.
Daniel Island Grille
(all locations) delivers via ChowNow.
Mt. Pleasant and Daniel Island's Wasabi locations
are offering delivery via UberEats, ChowNow, and DoorDash. Call- and walk-in orders for takeout are also an option.
Summerville
Summerville's Palmetto Flats
is offering delivery via DoorDash and curbside to-go so you can enjoy at home.
Famulari's Pizzeria
and Fam's Brewing Co. are doing takeout and delivery only, is there anything better than pizza delivered to your door?
You can get to-go 'zas from both Crust Wood Fired Pizza
locations and Summerville's spot offers delivery via UberEats, ChowNow, and DoorDash.
Curbside and Takeout
Downtown
Take out Indaco
and The Macintosh
are also offering 10 percent off, and guests can pick up curbside.
Fill your growlers at Tradesman
, then learn about how they're going to fund themselves
.
Poogan's Porch
is offering a limited takeout menu. Poogan's Smokehouse
is on UberEats.
Fuel up on your French favorites with takeout from Fast and French
. You can also get 30 percent off bottles of wine with your order.
One of the best things to do during this time of uncertainty is grab takeout from restaurants where you would normally dine in, like Halls Chophouse
. Oh yeah, and SNOB
, too.
Grab to-go from Kaminsky's
and get 50 percent off dessert case items and coffee drinks.
Pearlz
and Tbonz
are offering 20 percent off takeout (raw shellfish is not included in takeout availability).
Order to-go from Cru Cafe
and enjoy those truffle fries at home.
Chubby Fish
is offering takeout and we've got our eyes on their octopus salad.
Order breakfast and lunch takeout from Cafe Framboise
and Bistro A Vin
.
Rappahannock
is offering an online ordering menu for curbside pickup and carry out.
Monarch Wine
wants to keep your glass full, so you can call ahead (at (843) 576-4845) for curbside vino pickup.
Wine & Company
is coming through with curbside vino, too. Call (843) 277-2857 to put together a case.
The Harbinger Cafe & Bakery
is transitioning to curbside pick up and delivery only starting Wednesday. A daily menu featuring lunch salad boxes, slab pies, pastries, and kombucha will be posted the night before, and delivery will be free but limited to the peninsula.
Holy City Hospitality
has implemented curbside pick up for Virginia's on King
and 39 Rue De Jean.
However, they'll have limited to-go menus, so check their websites to make sure your favorite dish is available.
Starting on Wednesday, March 18, Estadio
will be offering online ordering and contact-free pick up. Half of all gift cards purchased will be distributed evenly among their staff to help them get through the closure, so order a paella for today and maybe a gift card for future paella.
Sweetwater Cafe
downtown and on James Island, as well as Sweetwater One Twenty Three in Summerville are offering curbside pick up for customers.
Oak Steakhouse
is offering 10 percent off all to go orders and curbside service. They also are offering "take and bake" options so you can cook your steak exactly how you like it.
Stellas
is open for curbside takeout for lunch (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and dinner (5 to 9 p.m.).
Paolo's Gelato
has a fully restocked market quarantine necessities, including pasta, pizza, and a BOGO (buy one quart, get one pint) gelato.
The Grocery
is switching to takeout and curbside pick up (which they are appropriately calling the To Go-cery) with a limited menu full of fresh veggies aimed to feed a family or have enough for leftovers. (Leftovers and vegetables are clutch in a quarantine situation.) Place your order online or by calling them at (843) 302-8825.
Mercantile & Mash
is offering 10 percent off on all to-go orders.
Call ahead and place an order at Bay Street Biergarten
and receive 10 percent off.
Palmetto Brewing
is doing curbside pick up of your favorite drafts and brews, call (843) 901-2352 to place your order.
Christophe Chocolatier
is doing takeout and shipping orders, with more options coming soon.
The Park Cafe
offers to-go and catering options for more than ten people. Beer and wine to-go are 20 percent off.
The Royal American
is ready to box up your disco fries, magic wings, or red plate special for you to enjoy from your own germy home.
Herd Provisions
is fully stocked with extra family-style meals and have a special limited menu that will be available on Uber Eats. Additionally, the restaurant will donate $1 from every burger sold to the COVID-19 relief effort.
All three Taco Boy
locations and Wiki Wiki Sandbar are accepting to-go orders and are streamlining so they can offer a curbside pickup option.
Through the end of the week, El Pincho Taco
will be open and offering takeout and catering options for anyone who is itching for a taco bar fix, including proteins by the pound and quarts of rice, beans, slaw, salsa and pickled jalapeños.
167 Raw
has switched to takeout only. Order your raw treats in person or by telephone at (843) 579-4997.
Starting at 3 p.m. on Wed. March 18, call (843)-793-1422 to order some 2Nixons
ramen for pick up at Proof on King Street.
Grab to-go beer, food, and merch from Revelry Brewing Co
., which has a full menu until 6 p.m.
Five Loaves
various locations have all the soups, salads, and sandwiches you need.
Amen Street
has a new to-go menu and they're offering 30 percent off bottles of wine, call and place your order at (843) 853-8600.
Stars
is offering new curbside to go menus for you to grab and go, just call ahead.
Lewis Barbecue
is open for takeout orders.
Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
is supplying beer, food, and provisions to go, with curbside pick up as an option. Call them at (843) 718-3224 with an app coming soon.
60 Bull Cafe
is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. offering carry out breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Mt. Pleasant
Grace & Grit's Grit Counter
is serving up grits and more, every day from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Order takeout seafood from Vickery's Bar & Grill
.
Vicious Biscuit
has a drive-thru. Hop to it.
Order to-go from Tavern & Table
.
Fill up on pho with pickup from Little Miss Ha.
La Pizzeria
is offering curbside pickup.
All Dog & Duck
locations are offering takeout.
Langdon's
, Opal
, and Wood & Grain
are offering meals and wine to-go.
Fill up on to-go pizzas and salads from Coastal Crust
, located in Mt. Pleasant and James Island.
Order takeout from Cantina 76
.
Grab takeout French fare from Bistro Toulouse.
Grab take out from Mt. Pleasant's Bacco
.
Call ahead at Butcher & the Boar
for takeout and curbside pick up. (843) 868-8000.
Order online and Bottles
will prepare your order for pickup.
While not technically curbside, Lowco Café
on Clements Ferry has a drive through window perfect for you to pick up breakfast and lunch sandwiches, salads, or a baked-in-house muffin.
Red Drum
is now offering a special menu for curbside pick up.
Mt. Pleasant's Kudzu Bakery
is stocked with goods and working on a plan to minimize interactions. Stay tuned to their Instagram for more info.
You can't get Red's
view at home, but you can order any of their food to-go by calling them at (843) 388-0003.
All three locations of Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
are doing takeout so you can still get your bangin' shrimp fix.
My Father's Mustache
will be offering their full menu for take out for those who simply MUST.
Westbrook Brewing Co.
is doing online sales of pre-packaged beers and some limited pre-fill crowlers, with their flagship beers at 20 percent off. Make sure to read the fine print.
Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails
has a special to-go menu where everything is $10 and sandwiches come with a side. They are also having takeout barbecue pop-up on Thurs. March 19. Order a half rack of ribs with two sides for $10 or a full rack with sides for $15. The take out only offering will be available from 4 p.m. until sold out.
Order online from Sol Southwest Kitchen
for takeout.
Wild Wing Cafe
locations are offering takeout with special prices on select items.
Five Loaves
various locations have all the soups, salads, and sandwiches you need.
Pick up 'za from Grimaldi's
, curbside.
Stock up on yummy family meals from Jim N Nick's
available to-go or through their drive-thru.
Call ahead to Joey Bag A Donuts
to get a bag of donuts or bagels or whatever else your quarantined heart desires.
Order pick up from Sesame Burgers & Beer
's three locations.
Folly Beach
Rita's
serves to-go food 12-7 p.m. daily.
Grab your curbside Italian from Alfredo's on Folly.
All three Taco Boy
locations and Wiki Wiki Sandbar
are accepting to-go orders and are streamlining so they can offer a curbside pickup option.
Snag to-go orders from Folly Beach's The Washout
by calling (843) 633-0143, 12-8 p.m.
Daniel Island
Get takeout from Daniel Island staple, Sermet's
(bottles of wine included).
Johns Island/ Kiawah
Johns Island fave Seanachai
is offering takeout options. They're selling growlers of ginger beer and tonic, 32 oz. beer growlers, and 25 percent off bottles of wine.
Gilligan's Seafood
has all your fave seafood dishes ready to-go.
All Freshfields Village restaurants
are offering curbside pick up. Check out that full list online.
Obstinate Daughter
and Wild Olive
are serving up upscale takeout.
Fat Pig Brewing Co.
is offering to-go beers, 4-7 p.m. Peruse their tap list and get your fave beverage in a growler.
Pick up your favorite entrees to go from Fat Hen.
Kinfolk
is serving up Nashville hot chicken six days of the week for you to bring home and are offering 10 percent off carry out orders and 25 percent off beer and wine.
Summerville
Pick up your fish n' chips from Madra Rua Summerville
.
Gilligan's Seafood
has all your fave seafood dishes ready to-go.
Sweetwater Cafe
downtown and on James Island, as well as Sweetwater One Twenty Three in Summerville are offering curbside pick up for customers.
All three Taco Boy
locations and Wiki Wiki Sandbar are accepting to-go orders and are streamlining so they can offer a curbside pickup option.
Order online from Sol Southwest Kitchen
for takeout.
Five Loaves
various locations have all the soups, salads, and sandwiches you need.
West Ashley
Pick up comfort food from The Gathering Cafe
.
Grab to-go from Kaminsky's
and get 50 percent off dessert case items and coffee drinks.
Pearlz
and Tbonz
are offering 20 percent off takeout (raw shellfish is not included in takeout availability).
Grab that fried chicken and pimento cheese sandwich to go from Early Bird Diner
, serving takeout 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Mon.-Sat.
Order online bites from both Black Magic Cafe
locations.
The Crab Shack
locations are offering curbside pickup.
Grab curbside dishes (the whole menu is available) from the Glass Onion
, who will also be offering half price bottles of wine with each to-go entree. They will be taking payments over the phone, too. Call (843) 225-1717.
Ms. Rose's
offers curbside pick up 11 a.m.-7 p.m. for individual and family style meals. All family style meals come with a free roll of toilet paper.
Grab your curbside burgers (or whatever you crave) from Triangle Char and Bar.
All three locations of Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
are doing takeout so you can still get your bangin' shrimp fix.
Order pick up from Sesame Burgers & Beer
's three locations.
James Island
Grumpy Goat Cantina
is serving their tacos and chips and salsa to-go.
Fill up on to-go pizzas and salads from Coastal Crust,
located in Mt. Pleasant and James Island.
Order online bites from both Black Magic Cafe
locations.
Sweetwater Cafe
downtown and on James Island, as well as Sweetwater One Twenty Three in Summerville are offering curbside pick up for customers.
Kwei Fei
is doing takeout and curbside delivery so you can enjoy your loud, hot food at home.
Order takeout from Bohemian Bull
by heading to their online ordering page.
Baguette Magic
is bakin' up tasty treats for you to take home and enjoy.
Get pasta aplenty when you order takeout from Mondo's.
Edison James Island
offers their full menu for curbside carryout.
Bowen's Island
is dishing up seafood treats from 5 to 8 p.m.
Edison James Island
is doing curbside carry out of their entire dinner menu and offering half off all beer and wine.
Isle of Palms/Sullivan's Island
Head to IOP and grab to-go bits and bites from Acme Lowcountry Kitchen
.
Obstinate Daughter
and Wild Olive
are serving up upscale takeout.
Co-op on Sullivan's is offering take out, get a frosé to go for us.
All three locations of Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
are doing takeout so you can still get your bangin' shrimp fix.
North Charleston
Pick up small plates, bottles of wine, and fresh veggies from Stems & Skins
, who hope to be offering delivery soon.
Rusty Bull Brewing
is offering most of their menu for curbside takeout and is offering deals on packaged beer, including two for $19 crowlers, six and four packs.
Jackrabbit Filly
is offering takeout, with a Postmates option coming soon.
Firefly Distillery
closed their tasting room, however, you can snag some bottles of Lowcountry Lemonade or their famed Sweet Tea Vodka for your bunker.
Wild Wing Cafe
locations are offering takeout with special prices on select items.
Commonhouse Aleworks
has four packs of their current beers on tap ready to go.
Stock up on yummy family meals from Jim N Nick
's available to-go or through their drive-thru.
Order pick up from Sesame Burgers & Beer
's three locations.
The CODfather
is open for take away business, Tues.-Sa.t 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 12-7 p.m. They are also selling wine and beer to-go.