What's Poppin': From trivia nights to oyster roasts we've got 30+ ways to pop into your week

Kwei Fei Instagram
Sichuan hot chicken is as hot as it sounds — get yours this Tues. at Kwei Fei
It's the penultimate week of February 2020 and we're gearing up for busy spring season. Fuel up with these area tastings, pop-ups, and kitchen takeovers:
Monday
Happy President's Day, you non-presidents. Kids eat free
at Tbonz in West Ashley for today only.
Don't miss the Atlanta based Slutty Vegan
pop-up at Royal American from 5-9 p.m. Slutty Vegan owner Pinky Cole will be serving up burgers like the Big Dawg, made with Beyond meat bratwurst, sauerkraut, and slutty sauce on a vegan pretzel bun
In preparation for the Charleston County Public Library's Hogwarts After Dark event on Fri., kids are invited to come make pretzel and chocolate wands
from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
When in doubt, get your brain trained for the week at Bohemian Bull's Trivia Night
from 8-11 p.m.
Southeast Asian pop-up Gingerbug is at restaurant Tu starting at 5:30 p.m. — warm up with a bowl
of their roasted duck leg soup.
Join chef Nico Romo for an in-depth look at the history of the oyster starting at 6 p.m. every Mon. at Nico Oysters + Seafood.
Tuesday
Kwei Fei hosts a Sichuan hot chicken pop-up
with KinFolk starting at 5 p.m. They'll be offering a limited collaboration menu plus their full menu. No reservations, but you might want to arrive early.
Foxes Fried Industry Night
takes place every Tues. at Charles Towne Fermentory starting at 6 p.m. Get $1 off all draft pints, $2 off all wines, $3 lager pints, and a $10 combo Foxes Fried chicken sandwich plus pint of the day.
Wednesday
Calling all Office
fans. Ghost Monkey Brewery will be hosting an Office themed trivia night
starting at 6:30 p.m.
Head to Zero
Restaurant + Bar to experience fine dining like never before with Michelin two star chef Gabriel Kreuther from Gabriel Kreuther Restaurant in New York. Kreuther teams up with Zero chef Vinso Petrillo for two nights of culinary creativity as part of the 2020 Michelin on the Road series.
Its 2000s Trivia Night
at Oak Road Brewery. From a bald Britney Spears to the iPod nano, we know you've got the knowledge.
Chocolate lovers can attend the Chocolate Festival
at the Charleston County Public Library from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Note that this an 18+ event.
Eat and bowl at The Alley with $4 beyond burgers
, an entirely meatless burger, and $4 pints.
Thats right, it's Friends Trivia Night
at Mex 1 Park West starting at 7 p.m.
How well do you really know 90s tunes
? Test your knowledge at Voodoo Tiki Bar and Lounge starting at 8 p.m.
Thursday
Edmund's Oast is hosting a Broc Cellars Wine Tasting
night from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Ladies, head to the Harbour Club for a three course meal and vino at their Women of Wine
event.
Hop over to 39 Rue de Jean for a Wicked Weed Beer Dinner
from 6-9:30 p.m.
Frothy Beard Brewing is hosting a regularly scheduled trivia night
with a chance to win Stingray tickets.
Friday
Come to the season kick-off of South Carolina Aquarium After Hours
. Snack on fresh oysters, chili, and chowder and sip on beer and wine. Tickets are $50.
Bok Choy Boy
pops up at at Tradesman Brewing Co. with a new menu item: Korean BBQ Tacos.
Head over to Mpishi Restaurant on Daniel Island for a Dim Sum Night
. You'll eat your meal dim sum.
Sarah's Dumps
pops up at Cooper River Brewing starting at 5 p.m.
Blair Machado's Nomadic Supper Club series
pops up at Second State Coffee this Fri. Feb. 21 starting at 6 p.m. The five-course food and drink pairings will be prepared by chef RJ Moody (Spero) and veteran bartender Jess Rehs (Jackrabbit Filly).
Saturday
Don't miss out on the Mardi Gras Bar Crawl
on King St. from 1-9 p.m.
Celebrate National Margarita Day
at 3 Matadors Tequileria with $3 margs all day long.
Minero is also celebrating National Marg Day
with $2 off all signature margaritas starting at 11:30 a.m.
Whats that? More margarita deals
? Get $35 marg pitchers and $10 for two tacos at MESU.
Party down at the annual Home Team BBQ Rock the Block
event with food, drink, music, and more in support of the fight against pediatric brain cancer.
Saturday Oyster roast happenings include the Annual Dill Sanctuary Roast
, The Holy City Brewing Roast
, The Roast Roast
at Rusty Bull, The Charleston Charm Roast
, and the Shelter Roast
.