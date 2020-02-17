Eat

Monday, February 17, 2020

What's Poppin': From trivia nights to oyster roasts we've got 30+ ways to pop into your week

Events for Feb. 17- 22

Posted by Shannon Murray on Mon, Feb 17, 2020 at 12:58 PM

Sichuan hot chicken is as hot as it sounds — get yours this Tues. at Kwei Fei - KWEI FEI INSTAGRAM
It's the penultimate week of February 2020 and we're gearing up for busy spring season. Fuel up with these area tastings, pop-ups, and kitchen takeovers:

Monday

Happy President's Day, you non-presidents. Kids eat free at Tbonz in West Ashley for today only.

Don't miss the Atlanta based Slutty Vegan pop-up at Royal American from 5-9 p.m. Slutty Vegan owner Pinky Cole will be serving up burgers like the Big Dawg, made with Beyond meat bratwurst, sauerkraut, and slutty sauce on a vegan pretzel bun

In preparation for the Charleston County Public Library's Hogwarts After Dark event on Fri., kids are invited to come make pretzel and chocolate wands from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

When in doubt, get your brain trained for the week at Bohemian Bull's Trivia Night from 8-11 p.m.

Southeast Asian pop-up Gingerbug is at restaurant Tu starting at 5:30 p.m. — warm up with a bowl of their roasted duck leg soup.

Join chef Nico Romo for an in-depth look at the history of the oyster starting at 6 p.m. every Mon. at Nico Oysters + Seafood.

Tuesday

Kwei Fei hosts a Sichuan hot chicken pop-up with KinFolk starting at 5 p.m. They'll be offering a limited collaboration menu plus their full menu. No reservations, but you might want to arrive early.

Foxes Fried Industry Night takes place every Tues. at Charles Towne Fermentory starting at 6 p.m. Get $1 off all draft pints, $2 off all wines, $3 lager pints, and a $10 combo Foxes Fried chicken sandwich plus pint of the day.

Wednesday

Calling all Office fans. Ghost Monkey Brewery will be hosting an Office themed trivia night starting at 6:30 p.m.

Head to Zero Restaurant + Bar to experience fine dining like never before with Michelin two star chef Gabriel Kreuther from Gabriel Kreuther Restaurant in New York. Kreuther teams up with Zero chef Vinso Petrillo for two nights of culinary creativity as part of the 2020 Michelin on the Road series.

Its 2000s Trivia Night at Oak Road Brewery. From a bald Britney Spears to the iPod nano, we know you've got the knowledge.

Chocolate lovers can attend the Chocolate Festival at the Charleston County Public Library from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Note that this an 18+ event.

Eat and bowl at The Alley with $4 beyond burgers, an entirely meatless burger, and $4 pints.

Thats right, it's Friends Trivia Night at Mex 1 Park West starting at 7 p.m. 

How well do you really know 90s tunes? Test your knowledge at Voodoo Tiki Bar and Lounge starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday

Edmund's Oast is hosting a Broc Cellars Wine Tasting night from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Ladies, head to the Harbour Club for a three course meal and vino at their Women of Wine event.

Hop over to 39 Rue de Jean for a Wicked Weed Beer Dinner from 6-9:30 p.m.

Frothy Beard Brewing is hosting a regularly scheduled trivia night with a chance to win Stingray tickets.

Friday

Come to the season kick-off of South Carolina Aquarium After Hours. Snack on fresh oysters, chili, and chowder and sip on beer and wine. Tickets are $50.

Bok Choy Boy pops up at at Tradesman Brewing Co. with a new menu item: Korean BBQ Tacos.

Head over to Mpishi Restaurant on Daniel Island for a Dim Sum Night. You'll eat your meal dim sum.

Sarah's Dumps pops up at Cooper River Brewing starting at 5 p.m.

Blair Machado's Nomadic Supper Club series pops up at Second State Coffee this Fri. Feb. 21 starting at 6 p.m. The five-course food and drink pairings will be prepared by chef RJ Moody (Spero) and veteran bartender Jess Rehs (Jackrabbit Filly).

Saturday

Don't miss out on the Mardi Gras Bar Crawl on King St. from 1-9 p.m.

Celebrate National Margarita Day at 3 Matadors Tequileria with $3 margs all day long.

Minero is also celebrating National Marg Day with $2 off all signature margaritas starting at 11:30 a.m.

Whats that? More margarita deals? Get $35 marg pitchers and $10 for two tacos at MESU.

Party down at the annual Home Team BBQ Rock the Block event with food, drink, music, and more in support of the fight against pediatric brain cancer.

Saturday Oyster roast happenings include the Annual Dill Sanctuary Roast, The Holy City Brewing Roast, The Roast Roast at Rusty Bull, The Charleston Charm Roast, and the Shelter Roast.

Bok Choy Boy is popping up at the Edmund's Oast Bower for a flavor-packed lunch starting at 11 a.m.

The second Brunch at Nite event takes place this Sat. starting at 8 p.m. at C&P Banquet Hall. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online.

Sunday

Graft wine shop hosts Vintage and Vino, a fun shopping experience with special guest, Dough Boy Pizza, plus plenty of vintage threads for sale.

Make the most of your Sunday Funday at the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market at Charleston Pour House starting at 11 a.m.

Get roastin' at the Charleston Hour Glass Oyster Roast or the Annual Sierra Club Oyster Roast
