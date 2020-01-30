This year's After Hours at the Aquarium series features oysters, wine, jazz, and more 

click to enlarge
S.C. Aquarium
Sip and stare
The South Carolina Aquarium recently announced this year's After Hours events, which are catered to guests ages 21 and up. The fun starts in February, with events held through October.
The season kicks off on Fri. Feb. 21, 7:30-10:30 p.m., with a Good Catch Oysterfest
. Snack on fresh oysters, chili, chowder, and beer/wine. Tickets are $50 ($45/if purchased before Feb. 7) and can be purchased online
VIP tickets ($75) get you early access, a souvenir shucker, and an exclusive bar for the evening.
Wine tasting galore will take place at the Aquarium's Carolina Wine Mixer
on Fri. May 8. A variety of wines will be available for sampling at tasting stations throughout the aquarium, paired with sustainably sourced appetizers. Enjoy live entertainment from DJ Nunez.
Jazz-lovers may enjoy Jazz on the Harbor
, a concert event taking place on Fri. Jun. 5. This open-air concert also include encounters with Aquarium animals, as well as small plates provided by the Aquarium’s Good Catch partners. Wine and beer are both included with the purchase of a ticket.
Beer From Here
is an event showcasing all things beer on Fri. Aug. 21. A beer tasting will allow guests to sample craft brew flavors from the local area. Throughout the tasting, guests will also enjoy live entertainment and small sustainably sourced dishes from the Aquarium’s Good Catch partners.
Those looking for spooky fun will find friendly fear at the Southern Spirits
cocktail sampling event taking place on Fri. Oct. 30
. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their greatest costumes and enjoy tasting from a variety of batch cocktails from local distilleries.
@ S.C. Aquarium
100 Aquarium Wharf
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Fri., Feb. 21, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Fri., May 8, 7-10 p.m., Fri., June 5, 7-10 p.m., Fri., Aug. 21, 7-10 p.m. and Fri., Oct. 30, 7-10 p.m.
(843) 577-FISH (3474)
Price:
$50
