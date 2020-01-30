January 30, 2020 Calendar+Scene » Features

This year's After Hours at the Aquarium series features oysters, wine, jazz, and more 

Shuck, sip, and watch them swim

By

Latest in Features

click to enlarge Sip and stare - S.C. AQUARIUM
  • S.C. Aquarium
  • Sip and stare
The South Carolina Aquarium recently announced this year's After Hours events, which are catered to guests ages 21 and up. The fun starts in February, with events held through October.

The season kicks off on Fri. Feb. 21, 7:30-10:30 p.m., with a Good Catch Oysterfest. Snack on fresh oysters, chili, chowder, and beer/wine. Tickets are $50 ($45/if purchased before Feb. 7) and can be purchased online.

VIP tickets ($75) get you early access, a souvenir shucker, and an exclusive bar for the evening.

Wine tasting galore will take place at the Aquarium's Carolina Wine Mixer on Fri. May 8. A variety of wines will be available for sampling at tasting stations throughout the aquarium, paired with sustainably sourced appetizers. Enjoy live entertainment from DJ Nunez.

Jazz-lovers may enjoy Jazz on the Harbor, a concert event taking place on Fri. Jun. 5. This open-air concert also include encounters with Aquarium animals, as well as small plates provided by the Aquarium’s Good Catch partners. Wine and beer are both included with the purchase of a ticket.

Beer From Here is an event showcasing all things beer on Fri. Aug. 21. A beer tasting will allow guests to sample craft brew flavors from the local area. Throughout the tasting, guests will also enjoy live entertainment and small sustainably sourced dishes from the Aquarium’s Good Catch partners.

Those looking for spooky fun will find friendly fear at the Southern Spirits cocktail sampling event taking place on Fri. Oct. 30. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their greatest costumes and enjoy tasting from a variety of batch cocktails from local distilleries. 
Event Details S.C. Aquarium After Hours Series 2020
@ S.C. Aquarium
100 Aquarium Wharf
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., Feb. 21, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Fri., May 8, 7-10 p.m., Fri., June 5, 7-10 p.m., Fri., Aug. 21, 7-10 p.m. and Fri., Oct. 30, 7-10 p.m.
(843) 577-FISH (3474)
Price: $50
Buy Tickets
Festivals + Events and Foodie Events
Map

Tags: , ,

Related Events

  •  S.C. Aquarium After Hours Series 2020 @ S.C. Aquarium

    • Fri., Feb. 21, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Fri., May 8, 7-10 p.m., Fri., June 5, 7-10 p.m., Fri., Aug. 21, 7-10 p.m. and Fri., Oct. 30, 7-10 p.m. $50
    • Buy Tickets

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS