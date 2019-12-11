Parcel 32 executive chef Shaun Brian has left the restaurant after two years, plans to stay in Charleston

click to enlarge
-
Andrew Cebulka
-
Shaun Brian came to Parcel 32 from
When his two year contract was up, chef Shaun Brian says it was time to move on from Parcel 32. "I'm a free agent now."
Chef de cuisine John Coleman, who Brian says he hired, is now at the helm of Parcel 32's kitchen serving as, well, chef de cuisine. A new executive chef has not been named.
A statement provided by Patrick Properties Hospitality Group reads:
"We have been very fortunate to have chef Shaun Brian as part of the Parcel 32 opening team. We wish Shaun the best of luck as he moves on to other ventures and are looking forward to welcoming chef John Coleman in his newly expanded role. Chef Coleman joined the Parcel 32 team in 2019 after building his extensive resume throughout the Holy City, including the opening sous chef at Chubby Fish. As chef de cuisine, he is excited to further develop the relationships Parcel 32 has built with local food purveyors and plans to continue to make sustainability a focus on the restaurant’s cuisine. "
From David Schuttenberg
to Digby Stridiron
to Brian, there have been a number of chef shuffles at Parcel 32, with two shakeups before the restaurant even officially opened. Brian says after helping with the buildout he felt he was able to "accomplish the task at hand," curating an "eclectic menu" that encompassed both Caribbean and Lowcountry indigenous cuisines.
Originally from St. John, Brian says he relocated to Charleston after hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated the Virgin Islands, and subsequently, his two operations there. "I was always interested in moving to Charleston partly because of the history and connection to the Caribbean, and it fit my lifestyle ... we fell in love with it."
Brian has no plans to leave the city, and is exploring several different concepts at the moment. "I'd love to do fish butchery, not a seafood shop, but actual seafood boned out, dry aged fish, shrimp sausage." He's also investigating a warehouse space on James Island where he could start a "pickle company."
The Johnson & Wales-trained chef and James Beard Foundation camp alum
says while it hasn't always been rosy, he's thankful that over the past two years he's developed and fostered strong relationships with local culinary minds. "People like BJ [Dennis] have really help me spread my wings ... my approach is: I'm open, I want to learn. I plan on living here for the rest of my life."
And his thoughts on the future of Parcel 32, now a pricey, high-end Upper King restaurant sans executive chef? "I hope it maintains and sustains."