Look for jerk chicken and mofongo at Chef Digby Stridiron's three night Daps pop-up

Don't worry, folks. Chef Digby Stridiron
is doing just fine. Since being unceremoniously let go
from Parcel 32 shortly after Patrick Properties CEO
Randall Goldman was asked to resign over misconduct allegations, Stridiron has been busy. Very busy.
As we talked on the phone today, Stridiron — who most recently ran Balter in St. Croix — was in the car headed to Asheville for a James Beard Celebrity Chef Tour dinner with Curate's Katie Button, Rhubarb's John Fleer, and Ford Fry Restaurant's Ford Fry. In the next few months, he has an island hopping tour of the Caribbean lined up where he'll travel to his native St. Croix along with Jamaica and Trinidad to study up and refine his West Indies palate. But before all that there's his three night stint at Daps May 16-18. You could say the Parcel 32 firing was a blessing. Stridiron calls it a celebration.
"It's something to celebrate. I’ve gotten to know so many great people in the community who reached out after that, it was so heart warming. People from Charleston and Atlanta reached out with good words to stay positive and enjoy life. Every day I get to wake up is another day to work on my true passions," says Stridiron.
He'll be doing just that when he joins Daps owners Jeremiah Schenzel and Nicholas Dowling at their Westside restaurant for a series of dinners May 16-18. For the pop-up series, Stridiron will serve his favorite flavors from home as well as combinations he's created.
So far his menu includes jerk chicken, mofongo, escabeche, and pork belly in glaze he calls his vegan love sauce. To accentuate the positive vibes, Stridiron has come up with a four hour and six minute playlist. "I wanted to bring not just the Caribbean feel, but the Afrobeat too and Soca and different rhythms and beats, techno, and Bob Marley."
If that sounds like your kind of dinner, check out all the detail at Daps Facebook page
.