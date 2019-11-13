Brazilian steakhouse chain Galpao Gaucho is coming to East Bay Street, replacing Tradd's

From Champagne and caviar cravings to meat sweats — a Brazilian steakhouse chain is taking over the tony space formerly home to Tradd's at 167 East Bay St.
This July, Tradd's closed
after nine months and 16 days in operation. At the time, owners Weesie and Tradd Newton released a statement that said, "In this fast-paced, ever-changing world of food and beverage, one can never predict which concepts will resonate and which will not, and unfortunately for Tradd’s, the timing was not quite right for us."
Galpão Gaucho, a Brazilian steakhouse chain from Texas founded in 2017, is hoping the table-side, all-you-can-eat meat concept will resonate with Charlestonians.
In the past two years, Galpao Gaucho has opened three more steakhouses, all of them in California. Co-owner Laura Harker told the Post and Courier
they plan to open the Charleston location by spring. The Gaucho menu is inspired by dining traditions of Brazilian cowboys featuring 17 different cuts of meat.
According to Eater
in 2016 that read, "How the Brazilian Steakhouse Swept America," rodizios became popular "during the mid-20th century, coinciding with Brazil's big road-construction boom; restaurants started to open around the country to feed truck drivers. Grilled meat was the easiest and cheapest food to serve, as the region had many cattle herds — and actually was the kind of food hungry travelers were looking for."
In addition to the sizzling meat, Galpao Gaucho has a bevy of cheeses, cured meats, and a salad bar with nearly 40 different offerings. Appetizers include garlic mashed potatoes, caramelized bananas, and traditional rice and beans.
Meats are cut and appetizers are served table-side — customers just flip a card on the table to signal to roaming wait-staff that they need more.
At the flagship San Antonio location, the "Full Experience," which includes access to all meats, side dishes, and the salad bar, costs $32.95 for lunch Mon. through Fri. and $44.95 for dinner and on weekends.
For more information about Galpão Gaucho check out their website
.