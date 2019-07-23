Eat

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Tradd's announces it will close at the end of July, nine months after opening

"The timing was not quite right for us"

Posted by Sam Spence on Tue, Jul 23, 2019 at 4:53 PM

click to enlarge RUTA SMITH FILE PHOTO
  • Ruta Smith file photo
Nine months and 16 days after opening, Tradd's, which had the task of reworking a massive landmark restaurant space on East Bay Street, announced it will close at the end of July.

In a press release from Weesie and Tradd Newton, the couple describe the restaurant as "a labor of love for so many people, and the decision to close was not made without much consternation and heartache."

The Newtons also own Fleet Landing, a popular waterfront restaurant on Concord Street nearby.

Tradd's opened on the corner of East Bay and Queen streets on Oct. 15 of last year, replacing the Cypress-shaped hole left in the heart of Charleston when that restaurant closed in 2017.

"In this fast-paced, ever-changing world of food and beverage, one can never predict which concepts will resonate and which will not, and unfortunately for Tradd’s, the timing was not quite right for us," the Newtons said in a statement.

In her review in November last year, City Paper critic Vanessa Wolf lauded the new interiors of the redone space, noting the restaurant's "near-flawless sophistication in both menu and service" with a few faults notwithstanding.
Related With a refined menu and sophisticated service, Tradd's is a beautiful newcomer: Belle of the Ball
With a refined menu and sophisticated service, Tradd's is a beautiful newcomer
Belle of the Ball
A year-and-a-half later, Tradd's — now occupying Cypress' stunningly renovated space — has arrived on remarkably nimble feet.
By Vanessa Wolf
Restaurant Reviews
P&C's Hanna Raskin was not as complimentary, describing it as a "luxury lair," recounting diners' overheard conversations and puzzling why they might have walked in the door. "They don’t come for the food, presumably," she said.

In any case, Raskin returned to Tradd's with Kim Severson of the New York Times for her May 7 story on Charleston's changing restaurant industry.

At the time, Tradd Newton told Severson, "Other cities have grown and thrived and we can, too," adding, "I think everybody’s going to be O.K."

News of the closing comes one week after Neighborhood Dining Group announced that it would close its more-casual McCrady's Tavern, which sits just one block away on Unity Alley.

Both restaurants will close their doors for good on July 31.

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS