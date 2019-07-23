Tradd's announces it will close at the end of July, nine months after opening

click to enlarge
Nine months and 16 days after opening, Tradd's, which had the task of reworking a massive landmark restaurant space on East Bay Street, announced it will close at the end of July.
In a press release from Weesie and Tradd Newton, the couple describe the restaurant as "a labor of love for so many people, and the decision to close was not made without much consternation and heartache."
The Newtons also own Fleet Landing, a popular waterfront restaurant on Concord Street nearby.
Tradd's opened on the corner of East Bay and Queen streets on Oct. 15 of last year
, replacing the Cypress-shaped hole left in the heart of Charleston when that restaurant closed in 2017.
"In this fast-paced, ever-changing world of food and beverage, one can never predict which concepts will resonate and which will not, and unfortunately for Tradd’s, the timing was not quite right for us," the Newtons said in a statement.
In her review in November last year, City Paper
critic Vanessa Wolf lauded the new interiors of the redone space, noting the restaurant's "near-flawless sophistication in both menu and service" with a few faults notwithstanding.
P&C's Hanna Raskin
was not as complimentary, describing it as a "luxury lair," recounting diners' overheard conversations and puzzling why they might have walked in the door. "They don’t come for the food, presumably," she said.
In any case, Raskin returned to Tradd's with Kim Severson of the New York Times
for her May 7 story
on Charleston's changing restaurant industry.
At the time, Tradd Newton told Severson, "Other cities have grown and thrived and we can, too," adding, "I think everybody’s going to be O.K."
News of the closing comes one week after Neighborhood Dining Group announced that it would close its more-casual McCrady's Tavern, which sits just one block away on Unity Alley.
Both restaurants will close their doors for good on July 31.