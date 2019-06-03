What's Poppin': 20+ events to eat and drink through this week

click to enlarge Flickr user mgfarmersmarket

It's about that time — plenty of markets to hit up this week (and every week) for all you juicy seasonal produce

Monday

The moon is in Gemini, South Carolina peaches are in season, and there is plenty going on to tempt your palate this week. Don't go hungry, check it out:

Sushi is good, but it’s better when it’s half off. Locals in Mt. Pleasant has your discounted rolls every Mon. from 3-11 p.m.



Matzo y Masa pops up the first Monday of every month at Tin Roof starting at 4 p.m.



Grace Church Cathedral hosts their annual Tea Room and Mouse Boutique started at 11 a.m. through the end of the week.



Head to the Folly Beach Farmers Market every Monday starting at 3:30 p.m.



Every Monday NICO Oyster + Seafood chef Nico Romo hosts an oyster education class starting at 6 p.m. Read all about the class here.



Head to Mingo Point at Kiawah Island Golf Resort starting at 6 p.m. for an oyster roast, AYCE barbecue buffet, live music, a kids' zone, and more.



Tuesday

Party in the Park 2019 is kicking off the month of June every Tues., 6-9 p.m at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park.

Spero + Embers and Ashes are hosting a pop-up at Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co. from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Grab a bite of their Northeast classics including (but not limited to) lasagna, calamari, and cannoli.

Get your seafood fix at the crawfish boil hosted by Lola’s in North Charleston every Tues. from 4-8 p.m.

Wednesday

Pop a bottle and share your artistic abilities at Un-Wined with Watercolor every first Wed. from 6-8 p.m. at Redux Contemporary Art Center.

Happy first birthday, Parcel 32. Stop by for a celebratory bite and drink at Parcel 32 Turns One, Wed. from 5-8 p.m.

Award-winning musician, Latitude will be hosting Live Coastal Music on the Harbor-ritaville Cruise on Wed. June 5 and again on Wed. June 19 from 6:30-9 p.m.



More beer, please. Give Indigo Reef Brewery Company a warm southern welcome on their opening day from 4-9 p.m.



Get a glimpse (and lots of sake) of JackRabbit Filly, the new Park Circle restaurant collab by dream team Stems & Skins and Short Grain at Stems starting at 6 p.m.



Thursday



Get your acoustic fix with Fuji Upper King at Live on the Rooftop. Don’t miss performances by Jon Hanks and Kaden Hack from 7-10 p.m.

Republic Garden & Lounge turns six on Thurs. Hit the patio at 7 p.m. for complimentary bites and Champagne for their anniversary party.



Head to the North Charleston farmers market every Thurs. at 3 p.m.

Friday

Clear your calendar and open your ears, Jazz on the Harbor will be from 7-10 p.m. at the South Carolina Aquarium overlooking the harbor. Sway to an open-air concert, enjoy small bites from the aquarium's Good Catch partners, and grab a drink from the beer and wine bar.

Saturday

Celebrate National Rosé Day with Tavern & Table at Rosé All Day from 3-9 p.m. Enjoy the dock views and sip a frosé.

If you’ve always wanted to meet a retired racing dog, now’s your chance. Grab a brew at Commonhouse Aleworks in North Charleston and Meet the Greyhounds from 12-3 p.m.



To market to market every Saturday: get your fill of fresh produce (peaches FTW) and local goods at markets downtown, North Charleston, Johns Island, and Summerville.

Sunday

Take it back in time with Bay Street Biergarten at their 90s Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Bring your pagers and enjoy live music from The Midnight Band.



The Pour House Sunday Brunch market means food trucks, cheap bar drinks, and dog-sighting aplenty. Oh, and plenty of local vendors to peruse.