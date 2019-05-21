If you love oysters, you'll love Nico's Monday night oyster classes

Isabella Cain is making oyster shucking history

Shuck Yeah

Isabella Cain can shuck 48 oysters in three minutes. That feat is what earned her first place at this year's Lowcountry Oyster Festival. She's not only a full-time oyster shucker at Rappahannock Oyster Company, she's a champion shucker with international ambitions.

By Kinsey Gidick

