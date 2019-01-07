What's Poppin': 30 ways to pop into 2019

click to enlarge
Jonathan Boncek
Short Grain's Ramen with Friends series kicks off Tues. Jan. 8
It's the first full week of January which means pop-ups galore! From wine tastings to anniversary events, to the start of Ramen with Friends, here are 30 ways to eat your way around town this week. (Oh, and we've rounded up a separate list of oyster roasts
, so be sure to check that out, too.)
Monday
Sap Lai
pops up at Charles Towne Fermentory tonight starting at 5:30 p.m. Their menu includes fresh rolls, shrimp and chicken egg rolls, Thai beef salad, and Thai hot pot.
NICO hosts an oyster class
every Monday in January and February starting at 6 p.m. — attendees will learn the history of the oyster, and will enjoy a dozen fresh bivalves, a welcome toast, a glass of wine, and more.
Tuesday
Short Grain
is back at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. with lunch and dinner service. This Tuesday starting at 5 p.m. they also will be launching their Ramen with Friends series, featuring guest chefs Michael Zoltan of 167 Raw, Leila and Italo Marino of Embers and Ashes, Cynthia Wong of Life Raft Treats, and James London of Chubby Fish.
Wine & Co. hosts a New Year New Tuesday Wine tasting
starting at 5:30 p.m.
FortyEight — A Wine Bar holds a blind wine tasting
every Tues. at 6 p.m. Taste three different mystery wines, then walk around the wine bar with your wine and try to figure out which wine you are tasting by reading the descriptions. Donate $2 towards LowCountry Food Bank and the tasting is complimentary.
Taste six old world vs. new world wines at Accent on Wine
in Summerville from 6 to 8 p.m.
Embers and Ashes
pops up at Charles Towne Fermentory starting at 5:30 p.m. with 'za, including their New England style clam pie.
Wednesday
Enjoy specials
on whiskey, wine, and White Claw at Bay Street Biergarten all day starting at 11 a.m.
Charleston Restaurant Week
starts today, visit their site to see which participating restaurants have the best menus.
Every Wednesday at Edmund's Oast Exchange starting at 5 p.m. partake in Wine Bar Wednesdays
; there are charcuterie and cheese plates from Edmund’s Oast restaurant available for purchase paired with select wines for $6 per glass. Plus, any bottle of wine or beer can always be purchased and enjoyed with no corkage fee inside the shop or on our side patio. There's also a blind tasting flight for $15 on Wednesdays.
Pub Fare
pops up at Tradesman starting at 5 p.m. with their delightful messy burgers.
Get the Wednesday Meat Sweats
with Big Boned BBQ at Commonhouse from 5 to 9 p.m. Choose from brisket, pulled pork, smoked sausage, and all the fixins.'
Thursday
The Harbour Club hosts a four-course wine dinner
from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets start at $85 for members, and $95 for guests.
Dough Boyz
pizza is in the house at Tradesman starting at 5 p.m.
Semilla
switches things up every Thursday with their Mexican Fried Chicken Dinner — reserve an order of the specialty gluten free Masa-fried chicken with charred jalapeno agave glaze (plus sides!) by calling the restaurant or placing an order through the Shop Page.
Enjoy a Rioja tasting
at Edmund's Oast Exchange starting at 5:30 p.m. The $5 suggested donation goes to EOX's Jan. and Feb. community partner, Pet Helpers.
Friday
Get your TGIF burger fix when Pub Fare
pops up at Charles Towne Fermentory starting at 5:30 p.m.
Spanglish
pops up at Daps every Friday in January starting at 5 p.m.
Saturday
The Mac Off
, rescheduled from December, takes place at Johnson Hagood Stadium starting at 11 a.m. Taste all the macaroni you can stomach while sipping on beer or wine and drop the little ones off at the kids' zone.
Shuck some oysters
at Patriot's Point from 2 to 6 p.m. while enjoying live music from Fusion Jonez and bloodys from a make-your-own bar.
Commonhouse
celebrates one year of killer beer in Park Circle from noon to 10 p.m. There will be AYCE oysters, barbecue, ice cream, music from Danielle Howle and Jump Castle Riot, plus special beer releases.
Get your knives ready for Shuckin' on the Cooper
which kicks off at 1 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant pier. There will be hot dogs, buckets of oysters, and libations for sale.
Prohibition hosts Bluegrass Brunch
starting at 11 a.m. every Sat. or Sun. with Theol55s.
Celebrate the weekend the best way possible — with a fountain of cheese. Head to Workshop
for brunch and queso from Rebel Taqueria every weekend starting at 10 a.m.
From 5 to 11 p.m. Mex 1's flagship West Ashley location celebrates
six years in business with a live snowboard rail jam, axe throwing, drink specials, an outdoor bar, music from the Strawberry Squad, and prize giveaways.
Park Circle Creamery's anniversary
weekend kicks off Sat. and runs through Sunday with $2 scoops.
Sunday
Starting at 4 p.m. at The Schoolhouse take part in the inaugural West Ashley Restaurant Festival
. Admission is $15 early bird special and $20 general admission. West Ashley restaurants will serve two-three ounce samples of signature menu items and there will be live music and local vendors.
The Callie White Moroccan cooking class
at Zero Restaurant + Bar starts at 11 a.m.; students will create a multi-course Moroccan themed meal with Callie White (of Callie's Biscuits) and her son, Graft co-owner Miles White, who instructs guests about proper wine pairings.
Celebrate the most important meal of the weekend, brunch, all day long at Charles Towne Fermentory when Desayuno
pops up with breakfast tacos and churro French toast.
The Barrel
hosts a stout night and Christmas tree burning from 2 to 9 p.m. They'll have a large variety of stouts on tap, and will be burning old trees in the fire pit. Root Note Food truck will be onsite starting at 1 p.m. Holy City Heaters plays from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.