Monday, January 7, 2019

What's Poppin': 30 ways to pop into 2019

New year, same deliciousness

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Mon, Jan 7, 2019 at 4:50 PM

click to enlarge Short Grain's Ramen with Friends series kicks off Tues. Jan. 8 - JONATHAN BONCEK
  • Jonathan Boncek
  • Short Grain's Ramen with Friends series kicks off Tues. Jan. 8
It's the first full week of January which means pop-ups galore! From wine tastings to anniversary events, to the start of Ramen with Friends, here are 30 ways to eat your way around town this week. (Oh, and we've rounded up a separate list of oyster roasts, so be sure to check that out, too.)

Monday

Sap Lai pops up at Charles Towne Fermentory tonight starting at 5:30 p.m. Their menu includes fresh rolls, shrimp and chicken egg rolls, Thai beef salad, and Thai hot pot.

NICO hosts an oyster class every Monday in January and February starting at 6 p.m. — attendees will learn the history of the oyster, and will enjoy a dozen fresh bivalves, a welcome toast, a glass of wine, and more.

Tuesday

Short Grain is back at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. with lunch and dinner service. This Tuesday starting at 5 p.m. they also will be launching their Ramen with Friends series, featuring guest chefs Michael Zoltan of 167 Raw, Leila and Italo Marino of Embers and Ashes, Cynthia Wong of Life Raft Treats, and James London of Chubby Fish.

Wine & Co. hosts a New Year New Tuesday Wine tasting starting at 5:30 p.m.

FortyEight — A Wine Bar holds a blind wine tasting every Tues. at 6 p.m. Taste three different mystery wines, then walk around the wine bar with your wine and try to figure out which wine you are tasting by reading the descriptions. Donate $2 towards LowCountry Food Bank and the tasting is complimentary.

Taste six old world vs. new world wines at Accent on Wine in Summerville from 6 to 8 p.m.

Embers and Ashes pops up at Charles Towne Fermentory starting at 5:30 p.m. with 'za, including their New England style clam pie.

Wednesday

Enjoy specials on whiskey, wine, and White Claw at Bay Street Biergarten all day starting at 11 a.m.

Charleston Restaurant Week starts today, visit their site to see which participating restaurants have the best menus.

Every Wednesday at Edmund's Oast Exchange starting at 5 p.m. partake in Wine Bar Wednesdays; there are charcuterie and cheese plates from Edmund’s Oast restaurant available for purchase paired with select wines for $6 per glass. Plus, any bottle of wine or beer can always be purchased and enjoyed with no corkage fee inside the shop or on our side patio. There's also a blind tasting flight for $15 on Wednesdays.

Pub Fare pops up at Tradesman starting at 5 p.m. with their delightful messy burgers.

Get the Wednesday Meat Sweats with Big Boned BBQ at Commonhouse from 5 to 9 p.m. Choose from brisket, pulled pork, smoked sausage, and all the fixins.'

Thursday

The Harbour Club hosts a four-course wine dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets start at $85 for members, and $95 for guests.

Dough Boyz pizza is in the house at Tradesman starting at 5 p.m.

Semilla switches things up every Thursday with their Mexican Fried Chicken Dinner — reserve an order of the specialty gluten free Masa-fried chicken with charred jalapeno agave glaze (plus sides!) by calling the restaurant or placing an order through the Shop Page.

Enjoy a Rioja tasting at Edmund's Oast Exchange starting at 5:30 p.m. The $5 suggested donation goes to EOX's Jan. and Feb. community partner, Pet Helpers.

Friday

Get your TGIF burger fix when Pub Fare pops up at Charles Towne Fermentory starting at 5:30 p.m.

Spanglish pops up at Daps every Friday in January starting at 5 p.m.

Saturday

The Mac Off, rescheduled from December, takes place at Johnson Hagood Stadium starting at 11 a.m. Taste all the macaroni you can stomach while sipping on beer or wine and drop the little ones off at the kids' zone.

Shuck some oysters at Patriot's Point from 2 to 6 p.m. while enjoying live music from Fusion Jonez and bloodys from a make-your-own bar.

Commonhouse celebrates one year of killer beer in Park Circle from noon to 10 p.m.  There will be AYCE oysters, barbecue, ice cream, music from Danielle Howle and Jump Castle Riot, plus special beer releases.

Get your knives ready for Shuckin' on the Cooper which kicks off at 1 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant pier. There will be hot dogs, buckets of oysters, and libations for sale.

Prohibition hosts Bluegrass Brunch starting at 11 a.m. every Sat. or Sun. with Theol55s.

Celebrate the weekend the best way possible —  with a fountain of cheese. Head to Workshop for brunch and queso from Rebel Taqueria every weekend starting at 10 a.m.

From 5 to 11 p.m. Mex 1's flagship West Ashley location celebrates six years in business with a live snowboard rail jam, axe throwing, drink specials, an outdoor bar, music from the Strawberry Squad, and prize giveaways.

Park Circle Creamery's anniversary weekend kicks off Sat. and runs through Sunday with $2 scoops.

Sunday

Starting at 4 p.m. at The Schoolhouse take part in the inaugural West Ashley Restaurant Festival. Admission is $15 early bird special and $20 general admission. West Ashley restaurants will serve two-three ounce samples of signature menu items and there will be live music and local vendors.

The Callie White Moroccan cooking class at Zero Restaurant + Bar starts at 11 a.m.; students will create a multi-course Moroccan themed meal with Callie White (of Callie's Biscuits) and her son, Graft co-owner Miles White, who instructs guests about proper wine pairings.

Celebrate the most important meal of the weekend, brunch, all day long at Charles Towne Fermentory when Desayuno pops up with breakfast tacos and churro French toast.

The Barrel hosts a stout night and Christmas tree burning from 2 to 9 p.m. They'll have a large variety of stouts on tap, and will be burning old trees in the fire pit. Root Note Food truck will be onsite starting at 1 p.m. Holy City Heaters plays from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. 

