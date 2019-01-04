More than two dozen hot and steamy Charleston oyster roasts this winter 

From AYCE (all you can eat) weekly restaurant deals to more dressed up affairs, here are more than two dozen oyster roasts to hit up in January and February, no shucking experience required:
JANUARY
Pearlz January Oyster Roast
Sun. Jan. 6
1-4 p.m.
$19
Pearlz Little Oyster Bar
AYCE oysters, drink specials from Firefly and Palmetto, and live music from Sufferin' Moses.
Save the Light 2019 Oyster Roast
Sun. Jan. 6
2-5 p.m.
$45-$50
Bowens Island Restaurant
This roast has AYCE oysters, served outside and under the restaurant (enclosed, although the temps promise to be balmy for the foreseeable future), plus chili from 82 Queen, hot dogs from Swig & Swine, chicken bog, desserts, wine from Treasury Wine Estates, and beer from Southern Eagle. The Shakin' Martinis and an Eagles tribute band provide the entertainment; proceeds all go to support the restoration and preservation of the Morris Island Lighthouse.
NICO Oyster Class
Mondays in January at 6 p.m.
$50
Dive into the history of the oyster with French master chef Nico Romo and in-house oyster shucker Justin. The class includes a dozen oysters, an oyster knife to take home, an oyster candle from Oyster Candle Company, a signed book for the Nico Oyster Trail, a welcome toast, and a glass of Oysterman wine.
Oysters on the Point with Fusion Jonez
Sat. Jan 12 & Sat. Feb. 9
2 p.m.
$5
Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina
This monthly oyster roast, a sister event to Party at the Point, features locally steamed oysters, brews, live music, marshmallow roasting, and a bloody mary bar.
Commonhouse Aleworks One Year Anniversary Party
Sat. Jan. 12
noon
$35
Commonhouse Aleworks
Celebrate a year of Park Circle brews at Commonhouse from noon until 10 p.m. with AYCE oysters by Chef Brannon Florie, pulled pork from High to Lowcountry barbecue, and dessert from Holy Rolly ice cream. There will also be a special anniversary barrel aged bottle release, plus two variants of an imperial stout aged in Old Forester barrels for 10 months. The draft list will include the new barrel aged stout, Barrel Aged Cinnamon Obscured Vision Stout, house brewed Sierra Nevada Resilience IPA as well as Galaxy-hopped IPA. Danielle Howle takes the stage from 1 to 4 p.m. and Jump Castle Riot comes on starting at 6 p.m.
Shuckin' on the Cooper
Sat. Jan. 12
$8-$10
Mt. Pleasant Pier
Buckets of oysters are $10 from Charleston Bay Gourmet, Dave 'N' Dubs will have hot dogs, and beverages will be available for purchase onsite. Joshua Jarman provides the tunes.
AYCE at Tattooed Moose West Ashley
Sun. Jan. 13
2 p.m.
$20
AYCE, jump castles, and jams from Deadwin starting at 3 p.m.
Eighth annual Shuck-A-Rama
Fri. Jan. 18
6:30 p.m.
$40
Charleston Visitor Center & Bus Shed
Enjoy oysters, chicken and white bean chili, and live music at this fundraiser for the Brain Injury Association of South Carolina.
The Roost's Third Annual Oyster Roast
Sun. Jan. 20
1-6 p.m.
A la carte
The Roost Bar 'N Grille
Enjoy AYCE oysters, oyster shooters, live music, and a charity corn hole tournament benefitting veterans.
Charleston Horticultural Society Oyster Roast
Sun. Jan. 20
4-6:30 p.m.
$40-$50
McLeod Plantation Historic Site
This third annual roast includes endless local oysters, hot dogs, chili, beer, live bluegrass music from Triangle Bluegrass, and kids' activities.
Fields to Families Oyster Roast
Sun. Jan. 20
2-5 p.m.
$25-$30
Bowens Island Restaurant
Support local nonprofit Fields to Families (read all about the organization here
) at this Bowens Island BYOB AYCE oyster roast with side items provided by Megan Hutchinson of S.N.O.B. and live music from Mark Jackson Music.
Shucked + Sauced Sat. Jan. 26
1-4 p.m.
$85
Hampton Park
Charleston Parks Conservancy hosts their inaugural Shucked + Sauced event at Hampton Park's newly renovated Rose Pavilion. There will be oysters from Lowcountry Oyster Co. prepared a variety of ways by local restaurants, plus beer from Holy City Brewing, vino, and barbecue from John Lewis and Rodney Scott. Tickets are all-inclusive. Dallas Baker and Friends provide the tunage.
2019 Bud and Ceciily Stack Memorial Oyster Roast
Sat. Jan. 26
4-7 p.m.
$35
IOP Exchange Club
Head to the IOP Exchange Club for single select oysters, Southern style chili, hot dogs, live music, a silent auction, and raffle.
36th Annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival
Sun. Jan. 27
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
$17.50-$25/general admission, $100-$125/VIP
Boone Hall Plantation
Featuring over 80,000 pounds of oysters, plus eats from local restaurants and food trucks, this Lowcountry tradition at Boone Hall Plantation lasts all day. There will also be oyster shucking and oyster eating contests, live music, local wine and beer, and a kids' area.
AYCE at Tattooed Senorita
Thursdays at 5 p.m.
$12.99
From 5 to 9 p.m. every Thursday, AYCE bivalves for less than 13 buckaroos.
AYCE Saltwater Cowboys
Thursdays at 6 p.m.
$19.95
Shem Creek oyster party — all you care to eat.
AYCE at Smoky Oak
Wednesdays at 5 p.m.
AYCE oysters for $12.99 plus nightly beer specials.
AYCE at Tattooed Moose downtown
First Sunday of every month at 2 p.m.
$20 for AYCE, plus music from the Royal Tinfoil from 3 to 6 p.m. and brunch until 3 p.m.
Bohemian Bull AYCE
Thursdays at 6 p.m.
$15
Feast on local oysters harvested right in the Bohemian back yard steamed over their fire pit. Sierra Nevada pale ale for $3 and jams from local musicians.
Charleston Sports Pub
Saturdays at 1 p.m., rotating locations: Jan. 12 Mt. Pleasant, Jan. 19 James Island, Jan. 26 Summerville, Feb. 2 West Ashley
From 1 to 4 p.m. at rotating Charleston Sports Pub locations enjoy $20 AYCE oysters plus live music, lawn games, and beer specials.
AYCE at Rusty Rudder
Saturdays at 4 p.m.
$25
AYCE pit-fired local oysters and Brunswick stew and live music on the patio.
FEBRUARY
Shuckin' for Shelter Oyster Roast
Sat. Feb. 2
2-5 p.m.
$30
The Barn at Oakley Farms
This family friendly fundraiser benefits Callen-Lacey, an organization that provides comprehensive care services to child victims of physical and sexual abuse, neglect, and abandonment in Berkeley County. Your ticket gets you AYCE oysters, eats from Sticky Fingers, plus music and kids games and activities. The event is BYOB and coolers are allowed. Oh, and there will be wild farm animals onsite, which is always fun.
Cork Shuckin' Annual Oyster Roast
Sat. Feb. 9
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
$5-$10
Deep Water Vineyard
Deep Water Vineyard's annual Cork Shuckin' festival features live music from Well Charged and Trickknee; local oyster buckets for sale; food trucks including Braised in the South, Coastal Crust, Dave 'N' Dubs, The Immortal Lobster, and Rebel Taqueria; Deep Water and Firefly tastings all day; cocktails from Firefly; beer from Low Tide Brewing; bloodys using the vineyard's new jalapeno wine; plus local vendors, corn hole, and a jump castle for the little ones.
AYCE Oyster Roast by Blue Steel Promotions
Sat. Feb. 9
2-8 p.m.
$10-$25
My Father's Moustache
Your ticket to this roast gets you AYCE oysters, drink specials like $5 Titos, $3 Bud Lights, games, and live music from Midnight City and Dan's Tramp Stamp.
Home Team Oyster Roast and Pig Pickin'
Sun. Feb. 10
1:30-6:30 p.m.
$25
Home Team BBQ West Ashley
Home Team in West Ashley hosts their semi-annual oyster roast and pig pickin' event starting at 1:30 p.m. Enjoy AYCE oysters, whole hog barbecue, and live music by Folly Beach's Ashes of Old Ways starting at 3 p.m. Drinks may be purchased separately at the bar.
22nd Annual Ducks Unlimited Oyster Roast
Fri. Feb. 15
6:30 p.m.
$75-$90
Charleston Visitor Center & Bus Shed
Held during SEWE, the Ducks Unlimited Oyster Roast includes AYCE oysters plus 'Southern delicacies,' and open bar, and an auction and raffle.