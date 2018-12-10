Eat

Monday, December 10, 2018

Home Team BBQ planning to open Greenville location in 2020

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Mon, Dec 10, 2018 at 12:35 PM

click to enlarge Home Team's smoked wings coming soon to Greenville, S.C. - JONATHAN BONCEK FILE PHOTO
  • Jonathan Boncek file photo
  • Home Team's smoked wings coming soon to Greenville, S.C.
Home Team BBQ announced that they will be opening their sixth location in Greenville, so you can get your fix even when you're in the Upstate. But you'll have to wait, the newest location isn't slated to open until mid-2020.

The award-winning Charleston 'cue joint-turned-empire needs no introduction around here, with three locations in the Charleston area and one in Aspen, Colo., with a Columbia location scheduled to open in Five Points next year.
click to enlarge Siegel - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Siegel
"Greenville has always been an interesting market for us — it’s a city that is definitely taking forward strides from a culinary standpoint that we’re excited to be a part of,” said Home Team operating partner and pitmaster Aaron Siegel in a press release last week.

"Between now and opening, we’re looking to involve ourselves in as much as possible in local culinary and charitable events and are really looking forward to becoming a part of the cloth of the Greenville community," he said.

The Greenville restaurant will feature the salvaged barn wood and weathered metal decor you know from existing Home Team outposts and the chain's menu of familiar favorites. The Greenville location will be downtown at 813 Laurens Rd. in the new Holland Park mixed-use development.

The new restaurant will be 5,500-square-feet with an additional 1,000-square-foot deck that will be accessible to walkers and bikers on the Swamp Rabbit Trail. 
click to enlarge Plans for Holland Park in Greenville include restaurants, a brewery, and commercial space - COURTESY HOLLAND PARK / LMG ARCHITECTS
  • Courtesy Holland Park / LMG Architects
  • Plans for Holland Park in Greenville include restaurants, a brewery, and commercial space
• Courtesy Holland Park / LMG Architects
  • Courtesy Holland Park / LMG Architects
  • Plans for Holland Park in Greenville include restaurants, a brewery, and commercial space
click to enlarge The Holland Park development will be located near Greenville's popular Swamp Rabbit Trail - COURTESY HOLLAND PARK / LMG ARCHITECTS
  • Courtesy Holland Park / LMG Architects
  • The Holland Park development will be located near Greenville's popular Swamp Rabbit Trail

