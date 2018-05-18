Home Team BBQ opening in Columbia; Rodney Scott's BBQ opening in Birmingham

click to enlarge
Big news for Charleston's barbecue barons. Rodney Scott's BBQ and Home Team BBQ are both expanding.
The old Harper’s restaurant space at 700 Harden St. in Columbia, S.C. will become a Home Team BBQ
this winter. The Charleston-based restaurant announced today that its expanding with a fifth restaurant in the state's capital — the company currently has three Charleston locations and one in Aspen, Colo.
Columbia diners can expect to see the same menus Charlestonians have become so fond of — "shareable snacks, fresh salads and tacos to barbecue platters, sandwiches and daily, seasonally inspired specials" with a large bar menu too.
“More than anything, we look forward to contributing to the Columbia community, and embracing the spirit of the city that makes it such an interesting, unique place as both a college town and our state’s capital,” says chef/pitmaster and operating partner Aaron Siegel. “We’re excited for the opportunity to become a part of the landscape here, and to support and serve Columbia’s residents as best we can. Harper’s was a family-friendly institution in Columbia for the last 27 years, and we hope to continue that legacy of service.”
The latest addition will be 6,500 sq. ft. and will offer "lunch, dinner, brunch and late night service, along with full service catering and large party to-go ordering" along with the possibility for live music down the road.
Home Team's announcement comes just days after Rodney Scott
, recent James Beard Award winner for Best Chef: Southeast, put out the word that he's expanding to Birmingham. According to Post & Courier
, Scott and partner Nick Pihakis of Jim N' Nick's are still looking for a location, but the plan is to have Scott manage both spots traveling between the two.
Barbecue authorities may debate this, but it feels as if Washington Post
writer Jim Shahin's 2016 prophecies about Charleston's barbecue scene may have been right. As he wrote, "With apologies to Bruce Springsteen, I've seen the future of barbecue, and it is Charleston, S.C."