What's Poppin: From chicken wings to ice cream, 18 pop-ups to check out this week

We're on the tail end of Spoleto and Piccolo this week, which means you only have a few more chances to enjoy the festival themed pop-ups (the always worthwhile Grace Cathedral Tea Room and jazzy evenings at Prohibition). It's also Negroni Week (til Sun. June 10), and more than a dozen local venues
are participating with their own versions of the Campari/gin/vermouth cocktail. In between the tea room and the gin, be sure to check out the rest of the week's tasty happenings, with wine, ice cream, cheese, and tater tot waffles all in the mix:
Tuesday
Short Grain
takes over the kitchen at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. every Tues. starting at 11 a.m. with a special lunch menu available in the taproom, Kushiyaki Happy Hour from 4 to 6 p.m., and regular EOBC dinner service starting at 5 p.m. Grab their new sticky wings (pictured above) when you go.
Stop by the Grace Church Cathedral Tea Room
Mon.-Sat. from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Fri. June 8.
Prohibition continues their nightly jazz series
tonight at 9 p.m. with Gino Cuban Jazz.
Five Loaves Summerville hosts a six-course beer dinner
starting at 6 p.m. featuring New Belgium brews. Menu items include jalapeno poppers, grilled swordfish, an herb and flower salad, and more.
Life Raft Treats
pops up at the Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel from 5 to 7 p.m.
Wednesday
There are only two chances left to sip and stroll
in Middleton Place's beautiful gardens. The stroll starts at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
Indulge in a cup of 82 Queen's famous she-crab soup while chatting with the authors of 100 Things to do in Charleston Before You Die at this luncheon
starting at noon.
Join the Local Palate
in toasting to Spoleto at this fine fete
set in a historic downtown home. Guests will mix and mingle with the cast of Pia de' Tolomei, sip on Umbrian wines, and feast on dishes from Patty Floersheimer and Trudi Wagner of goat.sheep.cow, Jacques Larson of Wild Olive and The Obstinate Daughter, Ken Vedrinski of Trattoria Lucca and Coda del Pesce, Evan Romano of Dough Boyz Pizza, and Kelly Chu of Cirsea, Red Orchids Bistro, and Betty's Eatery.
Friday
Munkle Brewing — recently named
to Beer Advocate's
50 Best List — hosts Pub Fare
for the first time starting at 5 p.m.
Edmund's Oast Exchange continues their Champagne and Jazz
Friday series starting at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy $10 glasses of champagne, live jazz by local guitarist Ryan Flannery, and light snacks like fancy potato chips.
Celebrate the NBA Playoffs at The Alley
with basketball themed eats and drinks. For $5 order a Golden State Frisco burger with bacon, swiss, grilled onion, tomato, and 1000 Island dresing on a Normandy Farms sourdough bun or a Cleveland Polish Boy with Keilbasa sausage, french fries, slaw, and barbecue sauce on a Normandy Farms bun. Party starts at 7 p.m.
Saturday
Charleston Sports Pub
in West Ashley throws a block party bash from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be a different theme in every corner of the parking lot with accompanying food, beers, and cocktails from different regions around the world.
We're closing in on the summer solstice which means...rosé all day. Rosé on Hutson Alley
kicks off at 3 p.m. at the alley's John Street entrance. There will be rose from five restaurants; live music; frose pops; passed hors d'oeuvres; and various food stations with charcuterie, artisanal cheese, seasonal veggies, and rose-inspired dessert bites.
Learn how to whip up your own summer punch cocktails at the Cocktail Club
from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Participants will learn how to create the Club's signature punch bowls, getting a step-by-step lesson on the making of three recipes. Small bites will be provided.
San Fran wine bar The Riddler
takes over at goat.sheep.cow.north for the night starting at 5:30 p.m. Expect champagne, caviar, cheese, and tater tot waffles (!).
Sunday
Bay Street Biergarten
asks — Are U a Slave 4 Brunch? From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. DJ Natty Heavy plays all things Spears at Biergarten's It's Britney, Brunch. There will be standard brunch fare — mimosas, Bloodies, waffles — plus Britney inspired specials. e
If you love mud bugs and you don't mind getting a little dirt on your tires, head to Alligator Jack's Crawfish Festival
at Trophy Lakes on Johns Island starting at noon. In addition to crawfish, eats include jambalaya, gumbo, fried gator, shrimp po boys, curly fries, funnel cakes, and other festival foods.
Do Work Media hosts a No Way Out Brunch & Block Party
from noon to 4 p.m. at 1020 King St. This ode to Diddy and Bad Boy Records will features "ALL the Bad Boy throwbacks." A portion of proceeds from the event will go to First African Child Development Center.