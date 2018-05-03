Munkle Brewing Co. among Beer Advocate's Best New Breweries

-
Kinsey Gidick
-
Munkle Brewing Co.
Big ups to Munkle Brewing. One of the newer breweries in Charleston's growing Brewery District, Munkle just got the seal of approval from Beer Advocate.
On Tuesday the beer publication released its 50 Best list and Munkle, the work of owner Palmer Quimby, was the only South Carolina brewery to make the cut.
Beer Advocate
writes, "While Charleston is in no short supply of quality beer, the so-called Holy City was without its own Trappist-inspired ale maker until October 2017. Filling the void is Munkle Brewing Company..." Writer Brad Japhe goes on to praise Munkle's "Witbier, a Blonde, a Dubbel, and Brugge City Brune — a Belgian Brown Ale that’s authenticity is amped up by Belgian candi syrup."
As we reported in 2015
, Quimby named the brewery after his uncle, who learned brewing at a Michigan monastery where he become an Episcopal monk.
Munkle Brewing Co. is at 1513 Meeting St. Visit Beer Advocate to see who else is on the 50 Best
list.