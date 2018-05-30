Slice Co. graduates from Workshop, finds new West Ashley home

It’s official @slicecompany has key in hand for its brick and mortar. 1662 Savannah Hwy. Suite 205 West Ashley. Opening in July! Thank you @workshopchs and all of our supporters for helping our dream become a reality. Second 🙏 to @bridgecommercial for quarterbacking these moves. Looking forward to the next chapter!

A post shared by SliceCo. (@slicecompany) on May 29, 2018 at 11:57am PDT