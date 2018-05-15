What's Poppin': From themed brunches to wine mixers, 20 ways to expand your palate this week

click to enlarge
Thomas Creek Brewery will be one of the 30 plus breweries pouring out the good stuff at the Charleston Beer Garden this Saturday
Whether you're a wine drinker, a beer guzzler, an Asian fusion lover or a Caribbean cuisine fiend, there is something for all you foodies out there this week. Check out the lineup below:
Tuesday
Itinerate Literate Books and Junction Kitchen and Provisions hosts their monthly Get Lit Book + Wine Club
at Junction starting at 6 p.m. The May book is Freshwater
by Akwaeke Emezi. If you buy the book from the book mobile, you receive a free glass of wine before dinner (dinner is a three course meal with wine pairings inspired by the book).
Short Grain
pops up at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. starting at 5 p.m. The menu will include snacks like chilled cucumber with creamy miso dressing and Sichaun pine nuts, crab and salt fish fritters with lemon and aioli, and Japanese style fried chicken. Larger plate options range from crispy half chicken with gochujang hot honey, tare, crispy garlic, and Japanese potato salad to house special fried rice with duck and clam, market greens, soft omelette, and tangy soy.
Wednesday
Chef Digby Stridiron
pops up at Daps Breakfast & Imbibe
for three nights starting Wed. at 5 p.m. When CP recently chatted
with Stridiron, he said that so far his menu includes jerk chicken, mofongo, escabeche, and pork belly in glaze he calls his vegan love sauce. To accentuate the positive vibes, Stridiron has come up with a four hour and six minute playlist, "I wanted to bring not just the Caribbean feel, but the Afrobeat too and Soca and different rhythms and beats, techno, and Bob Marley."
Nothing says spring like rosé...and kittens. Pounce Cat Cafe holds Feline & Wine
rosé tasting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The $30 ticket gets you six different pours of rose, unlimited kitten snuggles, and a souvenir Pounce wine tasting glass.
Starting at 5 p.m., 26 Divine hosts Wine Down Wednesday: Shell of a Good Time
. Stop by for tea, wine, and kombucha tastings plus light hors d'oeuvres and sweets. The featured guest of the evening is Charleston seashell artist Amy Mercado of Charleston Mermaid at Heart; she'll be debuting her collection of seashell decor and creations.
Thursday
Get your brown water boogie on at Bourbon Bowties & Cigars
at the Governor Thomas Bennett House starting at 7 p.m. As the name suggests, dress to impress for an evening of good food and tons of bourbon all in support of nonprofit Positive-Strides, a public charity that advocates, educates, and supports youth athletes recover from severe sports-related injuries.
Green Heart Project's 2018 Harvest Dinner
kicks off at 6 p.m. at Mitchell Elementary. Dinner tickets include barbecue and garden fresh veggies, live music, a bike valet, and kid friendly attractions.
Kwei Fei Snacks and Noodles pops up
at Charles Towne Fermentory starting at 5:30 p.m.
Blueprint Insurance group (located next to The Shellmore) hosts Oysters in the Courtyard
at Shellmore starting at 5 p.m. Raw oyster quantities will be limited and small plates, beer, and wine will be available for purchase inside the restaurant.
Friday
Not to be confused with the Catalina Wine Mixer, the Carolina Wine Mixer
at the S.C. Aquarium features tasting stations with an eclectic variety of vino. From 7 to 10 p.m. earn about the rich history of each varietal from local experts and supplement your experience with sustainably sourced small plates from the aquarium's Good Catch partners Acme Lowcountry Kitchen, Hank's Seafood Restaurant, The Mills House Wyndham Grand Hotel, and Bottles Beverage Superstore.
Fast & French
pops up at the Brew Cellar in Park Circle starting at 5 p.m. with their French Oskar Blues beer braised hot dog, kimchi dogs, and a South Carolina dog.
Kwei Fei
continues their residency at The Daily Fri. and Sat. from 6 p.m. until midnight.
Saturday
Throw 'em back — brews, that is — from noon to 7 p.m. at the 2018 Charleston Beer Garden
at The Grove. Taste over 60 beers from more than 30 craft breweries across the Carolinas. Headlining the festival entertainment is The Dubplates with opening act Sol Driven Train. There will also be games, a home brewer's village, and a vendor village.
Sunday
Do Work Media hosts a No Way Out Brunch and Block Party
at 1020 King St. starting at noon. The party is an ode to Diddy and Bad Boy Records so come ready to indulge in all the Bad Boy throwbacks. A portion of proceeds will go to First African Child Development Center downtown.
Starting at 11 a.m. at Bay St. Biergarten get your brunch on with Bruno Mars
. Expect 24 karat magic brunch menu items and beats that will get you up off your feet (with the help of some Bloodys, of course).
Burden Creek Dairy hosts...goat yoga
!! Starting at 11 a.m. Sun., get your yoga in, in good company, with the goofiest farm creatures that ever lived. There will also be cheese tasting and the opportunity, post downward dog, to shop for goat cheese, raw goat milk, and soaps.
Jazz Brunch
in Hampton Park starts at 11 a.m. Join the Charleston Parks Conservancy and enjoy jazz by Brazilian musician Duda Lucena and his band. There will be eats and drinks from food trucks Brunch Holiday, Roti Rolls, Notes Curbside Coffees, and Kay's Southern Gourmet, in addition to beer, wine, and mimosas available for purchase. No coolers or pets allowed.
Celebrate all that Johns Island has to offer at Sunset on the Stono
, a culinary event at the Island House from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be food from JI restaurants like Seanachai, Krazy Owls, and the Baker & the Farmer, plus libations from Low Tide Brewing, Firefly Distillery, Backstage Whiskey, and Cannon Distillery. There will also be a cigar lounge, Wine & Canvas painting, and live music from The C Brown Band, Gaslight Street, The Reckoning, and members of Dead 27s.
From noon to 2 p.m. Cannon Distillery holds a pop-up brunch
with five courses paired with adult beverages. Chef Charles Walton preps the food and Roderick Weaver tackles the booze side of things.
Rusty Bull holds a Misfit Mashup
brunch from noon to 4 p.m. at the brewery. Guests can choose an entree and any combo of four apps along with five beer pairings (all brewed specifically for the event) during brunch. Chef Vince Carino a.k.a The Misfit Chef whips up a menu with items like ahi poke, potato krokke, Tebaski wings, Cubanese sando, and Tobanjan baby back ribs.