You can read Charleston Poet Laureate Marcus Amaker's new poem "The United States of Anxiety" in this week's Lit Issue — and you should! Inside you'll find Amaker's verses and plenty of other original work from Charleston-area writers and musicians.Of course, nothing can quite replace hearing a poet read their words just as they were intended. So as he often does, Amaker cut a little video of himself reading his newest work.Thanks to Marcus for allowing us the privilege of publishing "The United States of Anxiety" and for passing on the new video to go along with it.