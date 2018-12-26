The 2018 Lit Issue 

OK, truth be told, I've never been a voracious consumer of fiction — I'm still trying to figure out who's been filling my Instapaper reading list over the past few years.
But when I'm not sorting through the news or starting and stopping a half-dozen biographies or historical something-or-others, I do love the ability of fiction to change or challenge your view on the world. Not in an escapist sense, I can mostly do without the bits of nostalgia and florid world building, but in a way that's jarring to your sense of reality.
This week, we enlisted a ton of local writers to submit some of their favorite original fiction, verse, and lyrical writing. Once you're done flipping pages, there's much more where that came from at charlestoncitypaper.com/litissue. —Sam Spence
At first she liked the cold. The raw air made her feel frisky and alive. Bundling up emboldened her, her puffy L.L. Bean coat some sort of arctic superhero outfit. — Stephanie Hunt
I stare death in the face gracefully, / over mimosas, cheese crepes and pastries, / caressing life in the small of her back, Smiling, she turns to smile back — Benjamin Starr
I never dreamed of shopping for a wedding dress. I never dreamed of a wedding day, either. As a young girl turned adolescent turned burgeoning adult I dreamt, instead, of who I would be. — Mary Scott Hardaway
I don't know if you're a family member, a nurse or maybe a scumbag that tried to rob me and you just happened upon this note in my wallet afterward. If you've taken my wallet, I hope you enjoyed whatever cash was in there. — Kevin Young
It was a midnight call to arms, the deed is done, / you made me swear I can't ever tell no one / so I'll do it in this song, 'cause boy you don't have no say / I'll just take it on the chin and keep shouldering the blame — Lindsey Holler
Today was the first morning I’ve woken up and didn’t feel bad about being broken
I’ve rearranged my shards of glass so many times I’ve started to look like a mosaic
And you can’t help but be in awe when the light shines thru. — Asiah Mae