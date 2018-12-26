The 2018 Lit Issue 

OK, truth be told, I've never been a voracious consumer of fiction — I'm still trying to figure out who's been filling my Instapaper reading list over the past few years.

But when I'm not sorting through the news or starting and stopping a half-dozen biographies or historical something-or-others, I do love the ability of fiction to change or challenge your view on the world. Not in an escapist sense, I can mostly do without the bits of nostalgia and florid world building, but in a way that's jarring to your sense of reality.

This week, we enlisted a ton of local writers to submit some of their favorite original fiction, verse, and lyrical writing. Once you're done flipping pages, there's much more where that came from at charlestoncitypaper.com/litissue. ­—Sam Spence