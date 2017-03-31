Eat

Friday, March 31, 2017

Celebrate PBR week at Rec Room, April 24-30

The most wonderful time of the year

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Fri, Mar 31, 2017 at 10:32 AM

Can you believe that the Recovery Room has been holding down the fort on upper King Street for nine years now? The beloved bar — No. 1 seller of 12 oz. PBR cans in the world and all that — celebrates their birthday with a week of PBR-infused events, starting Mon. April 24 with a PBR toast.

The fun continues from there, with live music on Tuesday night, a pool tournament and chicken shit bingo on Wednesday, PBR trivia on Thursday, a PBR can crusher pinball tourney on Friday, and PBR sidewalk chalk art on Saturday. Head to Rec Room on Sun. April 30 for the real throwdown — the official ninth anniversary party featuring games, food, and PBR prizes. And did we mention the PBR dog parade? Yep, that too.

Join the PBR Chucktown Community on Facebook to stay up-to-date with all things Pabst-related.

