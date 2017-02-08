More changes at Feathertop as it makes way for a raw bar

click to enlarge
-
Jonathan Boncek
-
Look for the coffee bar to become a raw bar by April
Adding a raw bar is a pro move right now in Charleston. Little Jack's did it in December and now Feathertop (23 Ann St.) is adding one too.
According to Scarecrow and Co., which owns Feathertop, Scarecrow, and the former Wise-Buck, the coffee bar at Feathertop location will now become a raw bar. Meanwhile, "Cafe Integral will be moving into the space adjacent to its current location, formerly known as Wise-Buck Smoked Meats," Scarecrow & Co.'s Managing Director Constantine Mouzakitis says.
The hope is that the new cafe will give guests grab and go options from Feathertop and Scarecrow's kitchen. On the flipside, Constantine says diners can't get enough oysters at Feathertop, so it made sense to add the raw bar component.
The move will be complete in early April 2017. For now you can continue to visit Feathertop Bar Tues.- Wed. 4 p.m. - 10 p.m., Thurs.- Sat. 4 p.m.-11 p.m., and weekend brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Also, don't forget that Short Grain begins its Sunday residence at Feathertop
this weekend at 6 p.m.