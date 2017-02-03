Short Grain is taking over Feathertop each Sunday for the rest of February

Kinsey Gidick

Short Grain will be at Feathertop each Sunday through February

Can't find dank fried rice like you used to? Search no more. Corrie and Shuai Wang of Short Grain have revealed that they'll be serving up just that and more during a month-long Feathertop Sunday installation.Beginning Feb. 12, Short Grain will control the kitchen at the 23 Ann St. restaurant. "Shuai is going to be serving a massive — you know, for us — family-style menu that runs more along the lines of traditional/untraditional Chinese fair," says Corrie. Think bone-in spare rib egg roll, Chinese-style steamed whole fish, some really dank "house special fried rice."Bartender Jeremiah Schenzel, who just moved to Feathertop from Bar Mash, will be serving specialty cocktails to accompany the Chinese fare. "Feathertop manager Constantine [Mouzakitis] will be on hand to make sure everything runs smoothly, otherwise we'll be on our own, with our own music, in that giant space, serving up some really fine eats."Corrie adds that service will be casual. Guests will order at the counter, get a number, and take a seat. Service will be on a first come, first served basis. Short Grain's Feathertop pop-up will run each remaining Sunday in February from 5:30 to 9 p.m."If this goes well, we want to make it a permanent thing," says Corrie. "It'll be like we have a restaurant, one day a week."