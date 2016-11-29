It's Giving Tuesday and Tricounty Family Ministries' soup kitchen still needs your help

It's Giving Tuesday and you know what that means, you're going to be slammed with emails, phone calls, and possibly in-person requests to give back to all kinds of charities today. But that's not going to stop us from making our own plea.
Tricounty Family Ministries — North Charleston's only soup kitchen — is now just $9,240 (thanks to an anonymous donation of $10,000 mailed to TFM) from its goal of raising $50,000 to install a new soup kitchen at its new location. The objective is to raise enough money to allow the nonprofit to install a new walk-in cooler, oven, hood, and electrical work to feed the more than 300,000 people they serve each year.
As Mary Howell, TFM's Chief Operating Officer, tells us, "Today is the kind of day that reminds us why we are here — we have seen several homeless, mentally ill clients that desperately need help. Our social worker, interns, and intake folks are meeting their needs. And amidst client services our well-loved box truck is broken down outside Belle Hall Elementary where we went to collect items donated from their Thanksgiving food drive."
In a city known for its abundance of incredible food, we can't ignore the thousands who continue to go hungry. If you can give, please donate here.