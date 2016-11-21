Anonymous $10,000 donation brings Tricounty Family Ministries' fundraiser to $37,905

click to enlarge
In just five days since the release of our story
on Tricounty Family Ministries
desperate need for a walk-in cooler, Charlestonians have donated $37,905. Well done, Charleston.
While the GoFundMe campaign right now reflects $27,905 in online donations, the big leap came this past Friday when a donor, after reading our "Walk-Ins Welcome" story
, mailed the non-profit a check for $10,000, which means we're just $12,095 away from our goal of $50,000 — enough money to not only give North Charleston's only soup kitchen a new cooler, but to also install a new stove, hood, and update all of the electrical work. Our goal is to have this money raised in time for Tricounty Family Ministries' annual Christmas Brunch.
As I wrote before, this free holiday feast serves over 2,000 people, 600 of whom are children. At the luncheon, all area welcome to get a nourishing meal, while the kids have a chance to not only meet Santa, but receive one toy and a jacket to keep them warm during the winter season. In one of Charleston's poorest areas, Tricounty Family Ministries is a lighthouse for those who have so little and through its programs, like counseling, addiction help, and job placement, hundreds have been able to get back on their feet.
But the date of that Christmas Brunch — December 19 — is swiftly approaching and we still have a long way to go to reach Tricounty Family Ministries' GoFundMe goal. Please give if you can here
.
Jonathan Boncek
The current equipment inside TFM's new kitchen was likely installed in the '50s.