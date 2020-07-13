Monday, July 13, 2020
Charleston Costume Design & Rental creates masks to support local theaters
by Connelly Hardaway
Mon, Jul 13, 2020 at 4:05 PM
charlestoncostumes.net
Old costumes become new masks courtesy of Charleston Costume Design & Rental
Charleston Costume Design & Rental is currently utilizing material from past theatrical productions to make masks. You can shop the masks, which come in kids' sizes and a design-your-own option online now
.
The folks at Charleston Costume Design first started making masks as a way of helping out frontline workers; they donated over 1,000 masks during the first few weeks of the coronavirus outbreak in South Carolina.
Since then, the costume design company has started selling masks, with a portion of proceeds donated to area theaters affected by the pandemic. Half of the profits from the signature costume masks will always be donated to Charleston area theaters.
The masks are available for shipping and pick-up. Learn more at charlestoncostumes.net
.
