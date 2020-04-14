No need to leave the house to shop with these Charleston companies

click to enlarge
-
Provided/ J. Stark
-
Shop sweet new goods from your favorite local tote makers at starkmade.com
If you're getting antsy during this time of social distancing, might we suggest some retail therapy? There are a lot of ways to shop local during this time, and we've rounded up some of our favorite local artists and retailers. Here's who to shop from your couch (or the curb):
Updated April 14 at 11:40 a.m.
J. Stark
makes backpacks, travel bags, tote bags, all the bags you'd ever want and need. Owners Jess Nicoles and Erik Holmberg are offering to walk shoppers through the shop or through any bag in particular via FaceTime. Talk about customer service. Be on the lookout for their deals of the day.
Beloved local bow tie company Brackish Bow Ties
is making masks for the health care community
. Every purchase on their site helps with these efforts.
Croghan's Jewel Box
is offering discount codes for select items; check them out on their Instagram.
Lina Rosa Jewelry
is currently offering 20 percent off earrings until Sat. April 18.
You can always shop vintage goods at redrosevintage.com
. Be sure to check out the Red Rose vintage bid page, @redrosevintagelottery
.
Holy City Vintage Market
has been hosting virtual markets — tune to their 'gram to stay up-to-date with the next one.
Zen out with some of Candlefish's
candles; you can shop online or set up curbside pickup.
Celadon
is offering 25-50 percent off ... everything.
Shop virtually with the Station Park Circle.
Blue Bicycle Books
is offering curbside pickup and free local deliveries within five miles of the shop.
Beckett Boutique
is offering 25 percent off items on their website with code spring25.
Paula Rallis Home
(which sells vintage goods and custom furniture) offers discount codes on their 'gram.
You can snag discounts if you shop online at Maris Dehart
, be sure to follow their Instagram.
Snag 25 percent off all in-stock handbags or all sale merchandise online at shoptaxidermy.com
with code 25OFF.
Shop online at Hampden Clothing.
You can chat with a stylist through video or text, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Itinerant Literate
is offering virtual one-on-one book consultations. You can also buy books online and have them delivered and stock up on audio and e-books.
Monkee's of Mt. Pleasant
has a full-service website where you can order what you want and have your products delivered curb-side (or to your home). Monkee's is keeping Instagram up to date
with all their new items, too.
Order flowers for those you love from Tiger Lily
; they've reduced their delivery fees to $10.
Roadside Blooms
is still delivering flowers and plants and getting creative with new projects like the Plantmate Club, where they'll deliver a surprise plant, soil, and care instructions.
Charleston Hemp Collective
is offering curbside pickup and delivery (minimum $40 for delivery), 10 a.m.-7 p.m. They're offering a flower pre-roll special at their Folly Road distribution center (1250 Folly Road), $5 pre-rolls, minimum of 5 at a time. Call (704) 244-7200 to learn more.
Many of the artists who share and sell their work at Mitchell Hill
are extending a 20 percent off discount on their works. Learn more at mitchellhillinc.com
.
Customers can now shop Wonder Works through a virtual tour
. Order goods over the phone, (843) 849-6757, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. every day for no-contact curbside pickup or porch delivery.
Smoke n Brew
offers 25 percent off all glass (and 15 percent off store-wide items) on 4/20.
Shoes on King
is offering 20 percent all new merchandise this week, with 30 percent off Tory Burch items, plus free shipping.