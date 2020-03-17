No need to leave the house to shop with these Charleston companies

click to enlarge
Provided/ J. Stark
Shop sweet new goods from your favorite local tote makers at starkmade.com
If you're getting antsy during this time of social distancing, might we suggest some retail therapy? There are a lot of ways to shop local during this time, and we've rounded up some of our favorite local artists and retailers. Here's who to shop from your couch (or the curb):
J. Stark
makes backpacks, travel bags, tote bags, all the bags you'd ever want and need. Owners Jess Nicoles and Erik Holmberg are offering to walk shoppers through the shop or through any bag in particular via FaceTime. Talk about customer service.
Beloved local bow tie company Brackish Bow Ties
is releasing their women's spring line this week. Check it out at brackishbowties.com
.
Just in time for St. Patrick's Day you can shop at a discount online at Croghan's Jewel Box
. Everything green is 15 percent off, just use the code 'lucky.' If you're not shopping on St. Pat's you can still set up a virtual appointment at the store in the next few weeks.
Polly's Jewelry
is also hopping on the green jewelry train, offering 20 percent off all green gemstone jewelry. Snag free shipping on orders over $99, curbside pickup, and local delivery.
Lina Rosa Jewelry
hosts an Instagram story sale at 6 p.m. on Tues. March 17.
If you can't make it out to the airstream, you can always shop vintage goods at redrosevintage.com
. Be sure to check out the Red Rose vintage bid page, @redrosevintagelottery
.
Zen out with some of Candlefish's
candles; you can shop online or set up curbside pickup.
Celadon
is offering curbside pickup; just call (843) 884-7005 to let them know. You can also shop goods online and snag free local delivery on orders over $500.
The Station Park Circle
remains open but if you don't want to head in, follow along on their Instagram and keep an eye out for any goods that catch your eye. You can pay for the item over the phone and have it placed on hold or schedule to pick it up.
Blue Bicycle Books
is offering curbside pickup and free local deliveries within five miles of the shop.
Beckett Boutique
is offering 25 percent off items on their website with code spring25.
Get 25 percent off at Paula Rallis Home
(which sells vintage goods and custom furniture) with code washyourhands25.
Get 25 percent off items if you shop online at Maris Dehart
with code spring25.
Snag 25 percent off all in-stock handbags or all sale merchandise online at shoptaxidermy.com
with code 25OFF.
Shop online at Hampden Clothing
and save 10 percent with code ONLINE10.
Itinerant Literate
is offering virtual one-on-one book consultations. You can also buy books online and have them delivered and stock up on audio and e-books.