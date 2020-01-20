Monday, January 20, 2020
Markdowns and Mocktails features steep discounts on vintage clothing
Big deals, good drinks
click to enlarge
-
File photo
-
You'll find a lot of vintage goods for just ten bucks
Grease Kelly Vintage and Runaround Sue Vintage are partnering to host Markdowns and Mocktails: a major vintage clearance sale on Sun. Jan. 26 at Tin Roof.
The event will include marked down items and mocktails made by Kathleen, a beloved bartender at Tin Roof who is nearing the end of her long-time employment at the bar. Those in attendance will enjoy shopping and non-alcoholic drinks (regular drinks will be on tap too, fear not), 12 p.m.-4 p.m.
Lovers of vintage items and participants of #SoberJanuary alike were kept in mind in the planning of this event. The sale is being labeled as an “all-things-must-go” clearance, as these sellers are anxious to clear out their old inventory to make room for all new finds; most items will be on sale for $10 or less.
While this event is free, those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP on Facebook
.
@ The Tin Roof
1117 Magnolia Road
West Ashley
Charleston,
SC
When: Sun., Jan. 26, 12-4 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
Fashion + Shopping
Tags: markdowns and mocktails, runaround sue vintage, Grease Kelly Vintage, sober January, Tin roof, Image