Markdowns and Mocktails features steep discounts on vintage clothing

You'll find a lot of vintage goods for just ten bucks

Event Details Markdowns & Mocktails: Vintage Clearance Sale @ The Tin Roof 1117 Magnolia Road West Ashley Charleston, SC When: Sun., Jan. 26, 12-4 p.m. Price: Free to attend Fashion + Shopping Map

Grease Kelly Vintage and Runaround Sue Vintage are partnering to host Markdowns and Mocktails: a major vintage clearance sale on Sun. Jan. 26 at Tin Roof.The event will include marked down items and mocktails made by Kathleen, a beloved bartender at Tin Roof who is nearing the end of her long-time employment at the bar. Those in attendance will enjoy shopping and non-alcoholic drinks (regular drinks will be on tap too, fear not), 12 p.m.-4 p.m.Lovers of vintage items and participants of #SoberJanuary alike were kept in mind in the planning of this event. The sale is being labeled as an “all-things-must-go” clearance, as these sellers are anxious to clear out their old inventory to make room for all new finds; most items will be on sale for $10 or less.While this event is free, those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP on Facebook