Monday, January 20, 2020

Calling all brides: Junior League of Charleston hosts bridal boutique Feb. 1-2

Shop major discounts

Posted by Priscilla Vanartsdalen on Mon, Jan 20, 2020 at 2:27 PM

The Junior League of Charleston (JLC) is hosting their fourth annual bridal boutique: A Gown Affair Sat. Feb. 1-Sun. Feb. 2 at the Citadel Mall. The event features discounted bridal, formal, and cocktail attire, with proceeds benefitting the JLC's efforts in the Lowcountry. This year’s event will also include a raffle featuring a two-night stay at luxury resort property, Montage Palmetto Bluff.


Early access to the Bridal Boutique begins Sat. at 11 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. — purchase these $10 VIP tickets online. The event will then open to the public from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to gowns, the boutique will also have a variety of donated accessories, ranging from new to gently used. Store samples and gently used evening gowns will be priced starting at $25; bridal gowns will start at $75.

Beth Bailey, President of the Junior League of Charleston says, “We’ve seen this event grow tremendously in popularity over the past four years, and we are excited to host this event that not only provides a great selection of merchandise but also supports the mission of the JLC as we empower women to be the heart of our community’s leadership.” 


Guests looking for an even more drastic discount should visit the Bridal Bash Price Slash on Sun. from 12 to 3 p.m. Shoppers will have one last chance to make selections from the wide array of styles on sale. Featured designers include Amsale, PalomaBlanca, Jim Hjelm, Badgley Mischka, Carolina Herrera, and more.

Event Details The Junior League of Charleston to host annual bridal boutique: A Gown Affair
@ Citadel Mall
2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Feb. 1, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 2, 12-3 p.m.
(843) 763-5284
Price: $10/VIP early access, Free/general admission
Buy Tickets
Fashion + Shopping
Map

Tags: , , , ,

Related Events

  •  The Junior League of Charleston to host annual bridal boutique: A Gown Affair @ Citadel Mall

    • Sat., Feb. 1, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 2, 12-3 p.m. $10/VIP early access, Free/general admission
    • Buy Tickets

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS