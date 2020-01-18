Saturday, January 18, 2020

Second Woodhouse Day Spa location is now open in the WestEdge apartments

Another reason to relax

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Sat, Jan 18, 2020 at 9:02 AM

We're talkin' 9,000 square feet of relaxation
  • Provided
  • We're talkin' 9,000 square feet of relaxation
Charleston's second Woodhouse Day Spa opens on Fri. Jan. 17, celebrating with giveaways for guests. Joining its sister location in Mt. Pleasant, this Woodhouse spa is 9,000 sq. feet and features 17 treatment rooms, three relaxation rooms (with fireplaces, ofc), and a boutique.

In a press release owner Kim Powell said: "We want to be a haven for our community and promote wellness and self-care, especially for those in our incredible medical district."

The spa is located on the first floor of luxury apartments, 10 WestEdge. The development, which is located on the west side of the Peninsula, houses apartments, retail space, the Harbour Club, and a 50,000 sq. foot grocery store.

Woodhouse's new location will offer the same menu of services as its Mt. Pleasant spot, with services that range from facials to massages to sleep treatments.

Learn more about Woodhouse online at charleston.woodhousespas.com.

