Greetings From Nashville pops up in G&G's Fieldshop starting this Fri. Nov. 22 

Holy City meets Music City

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg
From Nov. 22 to Dec. 6, Garden & Gun's Fieldshop, located in the Dewberry, will host the traveling pop-up store Greetings From Nashville (GFN), featuring, you guessed it, curated items from the music city.

Curated by Nashville-based company The Callaway, GFN brings a bit of Tennessee to cities all over the country.

From apparel to jewelry to home decor, all products are made in Nashville and hand-selected by The Callaway. Browse one-of-a-kind vintage items, or shop from popular Tennessee retailers like imogene + willie, Salt Ceramics, and The Country Music Hall of Fame. 

For two weeks, GFN and the Dewberry will also showcase the best of Nashville's music and food scene. Stop by The Living Room to hear singer-songwriters Allison Moorer and Mando Saenz perform intimate acoustic sets, then swing by Henrietta's for a taste of Tennessee featuring the work of Chef Julia Sullivan from the restaurant Henrietta Red.

For more information and a full schedule of Greetings From Nashville events, check out greetingsfromnashville.net.
Event Details Greetings from Nashville at Fieldshop by G&G
@ Fieldshop
334 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Nov. 22-Dec. 6, 12-8 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Fashion + Shopping
Map

