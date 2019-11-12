Check out Gogo Jewelry and Hannah Carnegie at G&G's Fieldshop Nov. 13 and 14

-
The pieces in "The Architecture of Insects" are inspired by shapes found in nature
Presented by Gogo Jewelry
and Garden & Gun
, the premiere collection of jewelry from Hannah Carnegie debuts at Garden & Gun
's Fieldshop in the Dewberry Hotel this week, Nov. 13 and 14. You can peruse the pieces from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. both days.
Hannah Carnegie
's founder and creative director, Hannah Sayre-Thomas, is the daughter of renowned jewelry artist Gogo Ferguson. Sayre-Thomas is the product of seven generations of Carnegie family artists living on Cumberland Island, Ga.
As a child, she joined her mother and grandmother in the daily traverse of the shoreline, discovering what she describes as "gifts from the sea," then scouring the ancient maritime forest for flora and fauna unique to that barrier island wilderness.
The debut line is titled "The Architecture of Insects" and is inspired by the geometry and symmetry of nature. In a press release, Ferguson says she is "immensely proud and overjoyed to see [her] daughter launch her own beautiful line, which also pays tribute to the perfection found in nature."
Fieldshop is located on the ground level of the Dewberry Hotel
at 334 Meeting St.
When: Wed., Nov. 13, 4-7 p.m. and Thu., Nov. 14, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
