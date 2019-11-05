Following a NYFW launch, Charleston designer Aysha Robinson releases fall 2019 collection

click to enlarge
Following her successful New York Fashion Week launch in September, local Charleston designer Aysha Robinson has officially released her fall 2019 collection.
Featuring edgy outerwear, chic sets, and bold dresses, Robinson's fashion line, Aysha louise, provides "everyday luxury for the modern woman." The bold colors and clean lines in the collection provide outfits suited for every day looks and occasions.
In designing her collection, Robinson focused on comfortable, functional, and luxurious clothing for "the woman who is just as refined as she is edgy." She wants to create a neutral, shared shopping experience for women of every generation and all walks of life in one collection.
To peruse the fall 2019 Collection, check out ayshalouise.com
