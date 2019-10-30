Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Propose Charleston offers "white-glove experience" for couples looking to pop the question

Will you plan our proposal?

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge This could be you and your significant other - JEN KEYS PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Jen Keys photography
  • This could be you and your significant other

Charleston, Conde Nast's favorite small city in the world, is a wildly popular wedding destination, with folks from all over traveling to our fair city to get hitched. Most recently Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot just down the road at Montage Palmetto Bluff. According to The Wedding Report the city saw over 3,700 weddings in 2018 alone. 
Related Yeah we still have no idea why Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are getting married in Bluffton today: This is your one warning, Joe Cunningham
Yeah we still have no idea why Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are getting married in Bluffton today
This is your one warning, Joe Cunningham
In case you live under a pop culture rock (can we join you?), you've likely heard that pop star Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey Baldwin, are getting married at Montage Palmetto Bluff today, Mon. Sept. 30.
By Connelly Hardaway
Culture Shock

With all the wedding hullabaloo, it shouldn't come as a surprise that a savvy local entrepreneur is taking advantage of the ol' "first comes love" adage: proposals.

click to enlarge Mayhaps the Gibbes will be the backdrop of your big moment - JEN KEYS PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Jen Keys photography
  • Mayhaps the Gibbes will be the backdrop of your big moment
Propose Charleston, founded by Jena Clem, is a full-service proposal planning firm based in Charleston with the goal of designing "one-of-a-kind proposals reflective of each couple's unique love story." Clem is a "seasoned event planner" who currently serves as director of special events at the Gibbes Museum of Art.

In a press release Clem says "There’s a gap when it comes to planning the perfect proposal. I’ve always found the proposal to be one of the most memorable parts of a couple’s love story, so I launched Propose Charleston to create perfect proposals that can be captured and retold from generation to generation."

click to enlarge Nothing says Charleston like the ongoing carriage horse controversy - JEN KEYS PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Jen Keys photography
  • Nothing says Charleston like the ongoing carriage horse controversy

Learn more about the company online at proposecharleston.com

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS