Propose Charleston offers "white-glove experience" for couples looking to pop the question

Charleston, Conde Nast
's favorite small city in the world, is a wildly popular wedding destination, with folks from all over traveling to our fair city to get hitched. Most recently Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot just down the road at Montage Palmetto Bluff. According to The Wedding Report
the city saw over 3,700 weddings in 2018 alone.
With all the wedding hullabaloo, it shouldn't come as a surprise that a savvy local entrepreneur is taking advantage of the ol' "first comes love" adage: proposals.
Propose Charleston, founded by Jena Clem, is a full-service proposal planning firm based in Charleston with the goal of designing "one-of-a-kind proposals reflective of each couple's unique love story." Clem is a "seasoned event planner" who currently serves as director of special events at the Gibbes Museum of Art.
In a press release Clem says "There’s a gap when it comes to planning the perfect proposal. I’ve always found the proposal to be one of the most memorable parts of a couple’s love story, so I launched Propose Charleston to create perfect proposals that can be captured and retold from generation to generation."
